By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cat Upholds Rs150m Penalty In Strepsils Misleading Ads Case

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has upheld the Rs150 million penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in the Strepsils misleading ads case, rejecting Reckitt Benckiser’s appeal. The Tribunal dismissed the challenge after the company’s counsel again sought an adjournment due to foreign travel — an excuse previously used, leaving the hefty fine for deceptive advertising intact.

The Tribunal threw out the appeal on Monday due to non-prosecution. Reckitt Benckiser’s counsel once again sought an adjournment, citing foreign travel — the same excuse given at the last hearing. The bench, noting the repeated delays, dismissed the appeal. Earlier, the counsel had already been fined Rs50,000 for failing to appear.

The CCP originally imposed the Rs150 million fine in 2021 after finding that Reckitt Benckiser’s advertisements for Strepsils misled consumers by presenting the product as a medicated remedy for sore throats, violating advertising standards and fair competition rules. With the Tribunal’s decision, the Strepsils misleading ads case penalty remains fully intact.

In related proceedings, CAT heard multiple high-profile competition cases on Monday. It admitted appeals by Fatima Fertilizer and their trade body, FMPAC, against a CCP order imposing Rs375 million in fines over alleged price-fixing in the fertilizer market. The Tribunal also concluded arguments in a case involving Unilever Pakistan and Friesland Campina Engro, who were fined Rs75 million each for labeling frozen desserts as “ice cream,” with a decision expected soon.

The outcome of the Strepsils misleading ads case underlines the CCP’s aggressive stance on protecting consumers from deceptive marketing, setting an important benchmark for advertising practices across Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and FMCG industries.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

