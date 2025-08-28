By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has processed 117 pre-merger applications since August 2023, including 116 Phase-I approvals and one Phase-II order. The clearances reflect CCP’s ongoing efforts to ensure fair competition and transparency in Pakistan’s corporate sector.

The sector-wise data shows that financial services led with 15 applications, followed by power and food with 12 each, while energy secured 10 approvals. Industries such as chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, IT, and steel also recorded multiple applications, reflecting consolidation trends across diverse sectors.

A detailed breakdown shows approvals across multiple industries, reflecting growing merger and acquisition activity:

Sector Applications Cleared
Financial Services 15
Power 12
Food 12
Energy 10
Chemicals 6
Textile 5
Steel 5
Pharmaceutical 5
IT 5
Insurance 4
Minerals 3
Advertisement 3
Hygiene Products 2
Real Estate 2
Others 28
Total 117

CCP stated that the timely processing of merger applications will help improve investor confidence, strengthen industrial growth, and ensure compliance with competition laws. The move is also expected to attract greater domestic and foreign investment by fostering a transparent business environment in Pakistan.

