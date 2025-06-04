By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 10 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ccp Slaps Millions Of Fines On Fertilizer Companies

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed significant fines totalling Rs375 million on six major urea fertiliser manufacturers and their industry associations for engaging in price fixing and anti-competitive practices.



This action follows a suo motu inquiry by the CCP into the fertiliser sector.Rs375 million. Each of the six major urea manufacturers was fined Rs50 million. The companies include:

  •  Fatima Fertiliser Limited
  •  Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited
  •  Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim Limited
  •  Engro Fertiliser Company Limited
  • Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited
  • Agritech Limited

The Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC), a leading industry association, was penalised Rs 75 million. The CCP found that these companies, in coordination with FMPAC, colluded to fix urea prices across the country. This conduct was deemed a violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, which prohibits anti-competitive behavior.

The companies allegedly used an awareness campaign as a pretext to jointly announce and maintain uniform urea prices. Despite claiming price independence, all six companies were found to be charging an identical rate of Rs1,768 per bag, regardless of variations in input costs. The CCP termed this uniformity a manifestation of concerted conduct that distorted competitive pricing mechanisms.



The companies attempted to justify their actions under the ‘state action doctrine,’ citing a government directive for price awareness. However, the CCP rejected this defense, stating there was no formal compulsion to fix prices and that the directive was misused to announce uniform rates in coordination.

The CCP’s investigation revealed that this collusive behavior not only distorted competition but also harmed farmers across Pakistan, particularly during the critical Rabi and Kharif seasons, by artificially influencing fertilizer prices and limiting market choices.

Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, a member of the CCP bench, emphasized that industry associations must not serve as platforms for sharing price-sensitive information or coordinating pricing strategies. The Commission remains committed to ensuring market competitiveness and consumer welfare.

In response to the CCP’s order, FMPAC issued a statement asserting it had no role in pricing decisions and clarified that it does not determine or coordinate the pricing of urea or any other fertilizer product. They insisted they acted in good faith to implement a government directive for a public awareness campaign regarding prevailing market prices.

CCP, Fertilizers, FMPAC
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tiktok Introduces Tools To Personalize Your Feed In Pakistan

TikTok Rolls Out New Feed Personalization Tools

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits All Time High

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits All-Time High

Slow Telecom Infrastructure Progress In Ajk And Gb Raises Concerns

Telecom Sector Seeks Tax Relief in Budget 2025–26

Pakistan Space Spending Likely To Increase After Budget

Pakistan Expected to Boost Space Program Funding in the Budget 2025/26

Apple Could End Usb Port Altogether

Apple Might Kill Off the USB Port Entirely, Shocking Leak Reveals

Honda Civic 2025 Now Available With Easy Installment Plans In Pakistan

Honda Launches New Installment Plan for Civic 2025: Drive Now, Pay Later

Nic Lahore Startups Make History With Silicon Valley Entry

NIC Lahore Startups Make History with Silicon Valley Entry

University Of Michigan Achieves First Human Brain Recording With Wireless Implant

Implanted Chip Records Human Brain Activity for the First Time

New Malware Campaign Targets Windows And Linux Systems

New Malware Campaign Targets Windows and Linux Systems

California Assembly Passes Bill To Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

California Approves Bill to Allow Cryptocurrency Payments

Several Countries Halt Student Visas For Pakistani Applicants

Multiple Countries Suspend Student Visas for Pakistani Students

Google Pixel 10 Leak Hints At Major Leap In Video Capabilities

Google Pixel 10 Leak Hints at Major Leap in Video Capabilities

Ios 19 Wishlist Five Major Upgrades We Hope To See At Wwdc 2025

iOS 19 Wishlist: Five Major Upgrades We Hope to See at WWDC 2025