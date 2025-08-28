By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 15 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has cleared its backlog of applications and granted 85 exemption certificates across multiple sectors since August 2023.

According to official data, the pharmaceutical sector received the highest number of exemptions (18), followed by energy (12), automotive (11), and consumer goods (11). Other sectors such as food & beverage, banking, ride-hailing, telecommunication, and logistics also secured approvals.

Chairman CCP, Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, informed the Committee that CCP has made significant strides by clearing legal backlogs and streamlining exemption processes. Since August 2023, 85 exemption certificates have been granted across various sectors:

Sector Exemptions Granted
Pharmaceutical 18
Energy 12
Automotive 11
Consumer Goods 11
Food & Beverage 9
Banking & Financial Services 5
Ride Hailing & Delivery Services 5
Telecommunication 3
Tobacco 3
Transport & Logistics 3
Agricultural Products 1
Others 6
Total 85

The CCP stated that these exemptions will support investment, industrial growth, and innovation, while ensuring fair competition in Pakistan’s key industries.

 

 

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

