The CCP M&A approvals during the Fiscal Year 2024-25 have resulted in 69 cleared transactions, channeling roughly $50 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan across diverse industries.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved a total of 69 merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions during the fiscal year 2024-25. These approvals, spanning sectors such as food, finance, logistics, aerospace, media, and e-commerce, underscore the CCP’s vital role in fostering fair competition and reinforcing investor trust in Pakistan’s economy.

Notable foreign direct investment transactions under these CCP M&A approvals include the joint venture between National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World Logistics, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), as well as Bazaar Technologies’ acquisition of Wemsol in the e-commerce arena.

Italy’s Euricom also acquired a 50% stake in Fatima Euricom Rice Mills, while in media, Berkeley Square Holding secured 50% ownership in Ogilvy & Mather, Mindshare, and Soho Square Pakistan. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s Wakeb Data Company took an 80% stake in drone tech firm Woot Tech.

Beyond foreign investments, the CCP approved 64 domestic M&A transactions across areas such as retail, logistics, energy, food, manufacturing, and services. These included 25 deals in industrial and manufacturing, 14 in energy and power, 13 in services, 11 in financial services, five in consumer goods and retail, and one in real estate.

Major domestic highlights feature Asyad Holding’s acquisition of a 77.42% share in Shell Pakistan via UAE-based Wafi Energy, Alfalah Asset Management’s takeover of Faysal Asset Management’s fund rights, and the joint acquisition of Uch Power and Uch-II Power by Sapphire Fibres and Mindbridge.

Other significant domestic moves involved PPR Holding gaining full control of SadaPay Technologies, Nimir Industrial Chemicals acquiring Procter & Gamble Pakistan’s assets, Naubahar Bottling taking over JK Sugar Mills’ bottling operations, and the merger of DWP Engineering Industries with Digital World Pakistan.

During FY25, the CCP also granted 38 conditional and time-bound exemptions under the Competition Act 2010 across industries like automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, energy, logistics, telecom, banking, aviation, and packaging, further supporting sectoral growth and investment.