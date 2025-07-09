By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ccp Greenlights Wpp Acquisition In Pakistans Media Market

The CCP M&A approvals during the Fiscal Year 2024-25 have resulted in 69 cleared transactions, channeling roughly $50 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan across diverse industries.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved a total of 69 merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions during the fiscal year 2024-25. These approvals, spanning sectors such as food, finance, logistics, aerospace, media, and e-commerce, underscore the CCP’s vital role in fostering fair competition and reinforcing investor trust in Pakistan’s economy.

Notable foreign direct investment transactions under these CCP M&A approvals include the joint venture between National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World Logistics, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), as well as Bazaar Technologies’ acquisition of Wemsol in the e-commerce arena.

Italy’s Euricom also acquired a 50% stake in Fatima Euricom Rice Mills, while in media, Berkeley Square Holding secured 50% ownership in Ogilvy & Mather, Mindshare, and Soho Square Pakistan. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s Wakeb Data Company took an 80% stake in drone tech firm Woot Tech.

Beyond foreign investments, the CCP approved 64 domestic M&A transactions across areas such as retail, logistics, energy, food, manufacturing, and services. These included 25 deals in industrial and manufacturing, 14 in energy and power, 13 in services, 11 in financial services, five in consumer goods and retail, and one in real estate.

Major domestic highlights feature Asyad Holding’s acquisition of a 77.42% share in Shell Pakistan via UAE-based Wafi Energy, Alfalah Asset Management’s takeover of Faysal Asset Management’s fund rights, and the joint acquisition of Uch Power and Uch-II Power by Sapphire Fibres and Mindbridge.

Other significant domestic moves involved PPR Holding gaining full control of SadaPay Technologies, Nimir Industrial Chemicals acquiring Procter & Gamble Pakistan’s assets, Naubahar Bottling taking over JK Sugar Mills’ bottling operations, and the merger of DWP Engineering Industries with Digital World Pakistan.

During FY25, the CCP also granted 38 conditional and time-bound exemptions under the Competition Act 2010 across industries like automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, energy, logistics, telecom, banking, aviation, and packaging, further supporting sectoral growth and investment.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Secure Logistics Gets Secp Nod For Name Change

Secure Logistics Gets SECP Nod for Name Change

Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy

Digital Payments Soon Mandatory for Retailers as Govt Pushes for Cashless Economy

Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute

President Approves Pakistan’s First Ever Virtual Assets Act 2025

Nccia Raids Ponzi Hub In Faisalabad 149 Arrested

NCCIA Raids Ponzi Hub in Faisalabad, 73 Foreigners Among Arrestees

Nearly 40 Of Sindh Truck Drivers Have Vision Impairments

Nearly 40% of Sindh Truck Drivers Have Vision Problems

Pakistan Shines At London Tech Week With 1 55m In Deals

Pakistan Shines at London Tech Week with Strategic Deals

Xiaomi Yu9 Suv

A Preview of Xiaomi YU9 SUV: Bold Entry Into Full-Size EVs

Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before The Next Big Breakout In 2025

Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Big Breakout in 2025

Image Pakistan Moves To Acquire Uk Luxury Brand In Global Expansion Bid

Image Pakistan Is Set To Own A Super Luxury UK Fragrance brand

Apple Set To Acquire U S Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster

Apple Set to Acquire U.S. Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster

Pak Suzuki Hikes Bike Prices After Nev Tax Implementation

Pak Suzuki Hikes Bike Prices After NEV Tax Implementation

Apple

Apple Design Team Shifts Leadership, Reports to Tim Cook

You Can Now Play The Last Of Us Ii In A Chronological Order

You Can Now Play “The Last of Us II” In A Chronological Order!