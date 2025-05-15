Cda Approves Phase Ii Of Margalla Enclave And Key Urban Projects

ISLAMABAD: After the successful launch of Margalla Enclave Phase-I in partnership with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has now moved forward with Phase-II of the housing scheme, alongside a series of significant urban development approvals.

In its latest board meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, the authority gave the green light to Margalla Enclave Phase-II, which will cover over 9,000 kanals adjacent to Phase-I in the Kuri area.

Phase I was developed on 10,000 kanals of CDA-owned land, under a 55-45 joint venture model. CDA contributed the land while DHA managed development. Phase II will now follow a joint venture and public-private partnership structure as well, but under a specific legal provision.

“The CDA Board approved the development work of Margalla Enclave Phase-II under a joint venture and public-private partnership model in accordance with Clause 42-F of the PPRA Rules,” CDA stated.

The project will operate under Clause 42(f) of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules. Moreover, this clause allows direct contracting between government entities.

CDA has not yet disclosed the name of its new partner. However, it emphasized that all legal procedures and procurement rules will be strictly followed when finalizing the partnership.

Revised Urban Plans and Infrastructure Overhaul Approved

Beyond housing, the CDA Board approved several strategic developments to reshape Islamabad’s urban and civic infrastructure:

Sector C-13: A revised layout plan now accommodates residential and commercial apartments, parking, and public buildings.

A revised layout plan now accommodates residential and commercial apartments, parking, and public buildings. Sector I-8 Markaz: Regularization of additional land adjacent to plot no. 29 was approved as per legal provisions.

Regularization of additional land adjacent to plot no. 29 was approved as per legal provisions. Graveyard Planning: Locations for graveyards for different communities are to be identified, with layout amendments.

Locations for graveyards for different communities are to be identified, with layout amendments. Water Infrastructure: An action plan was adopted to upgrade and operationalize faulty waterworks, tankers, and tubewells, along with measures to ensure a reliable electricity supply and introduce a monitoring mechanism.

New Projects in Education, Heritage, and Security

Several consultancy hires were also approved to accelerate key government initiatives:

Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH): A consultant will be hired for gallery extensions, repository expansion, and renovations.

A consultant will be hired for gallery extensions, repository expansion, and renovations. Child Protection Institute in Sector H-11/4: Consultant hiring approved for the establishment of the facility.

Consultant hiring approved for the establishment of the facility. Police Academy (H-11): Approval granted for a consultant to oversee construction work and facility enhancements.

Plans to uplift the Diplomatic Enclave and develop a new shopping centre were also approved. In addition, for a contentious plot in F-7 Markaz, a four-member committee led by the DG Law was formed. This group will assess plot allotment and other legal aspects, with findings to be shared in the next board meeting.