By Manik Aftab ⏐ 7 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cda Transfer Fee Increased New Rates On Islamabad Property Transfers

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has notified revised property transfer charges, significantly increasing the CDA transfer fee and related costs on all property transactions within Islamabad’s CDA limits. The move comes under a fresh notification issued by CDA Estate Management-I on July 1, 2025, following approval by the CDA Board.

Under the new structure, the CDA transfer fee on properties leased, allotted, or sold by CDA has been raised from 1% to 3% of the property’s value, based on rates notified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Additionally, the charge of title fee through sale deeds will now be 0.5% of the FBR value.

In cases involving family transfers, legal heirs, oral gifts, or transfers via general power of attorney, the charges have also been revised. These transactions will now incur a fee equal to one-fourth of the applicable transfer fee, effectively 0.75% of the FBR-assessed value.

According to the notification, these new rates are effective from 1st July 2025, and all concerned officials and departments have been directed to proceed under the updated fee structure.

This increase in the CDA transfer fee is expected to influence property dealings across Islamabad, impacting both buyers and sellers planning future transactions. Stakeholders are advised to carefully review these updated charges to ensure compliance and budget accordingly.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Cdwp Approves Rs19 25bn For Daanish Schools In Balochistan Ajk

CDWP approves Rs19.25bn for Daanish schools in Balochistan, AJK

Punjab Imposes 16 Sales Tax On Commercial Property Rentals

Punjab Imposes 16% Sales Tax on Commercial Property Rentals

Jazz Tops With 3543 Consumer Complaints In May Pta Data

Jazz, Zong Top PTA Complaint List as 10,000 Consumer Complaints Filed in May

Tech Companies

TikTok Ban Backlash: Trump Promised Immunity to Tech Companies

Over 1900 Startups Kickstarted By National Incubation Centers In Pakistan

27 Startups Join National Incubation Center Lahore Cohort 2

Planning Minister Sets Ai Roadmap For Pakistan With New Plans

Planning Minister Sets AI Roadmap for Pakistan with New Plans

Hackers Target Smbs Using Ai And Productivity Tool Malware

Hackers target SMBs using AI and productivity tool malware

Ai Tool Iseg Detects Hidden Lung Tumors With Breathing Precision

AI Tool iSeg Detects Hidden Lung Tumors with Breathing Precision

Govt Taxes All Bank Transactions Banks Raise Fees

Govt Taxes All Bank Transactions, Banks Raise Fees

Meta Tests Ai Chatbots That Message You First

Meta Tests AI Chatbots That Message You First

Ministry Of It Responds As Microsoft Winds Down Pakistan Operations

Ministry of IT Responds as Microsoft Winds Down Pakistan Operations

Bisp

BISP Faces Staff Shortage and Service Concerns Amid Rising Poverty

Digital Banking

Digital Banking Pilot Project Faces Delay, Now Expected by Mid-August