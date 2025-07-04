Cda Transfer Fee Increased New Rates On Islamabad Property Transfers

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has notified revised property transfer charges, significantly increasing the CDA transfer fee and related costs on all property transactions within Islamabad’s CDA limits. The move comes under a fresh notification issued by CDA Estate Management-I on July 1, 2025, following approval by the CDA Board.

Under the new structure, the CDA transfer fee on properties leased, allotted, or sold by CDA has been raised from 1% to 3% of the property’s value, based on rates notified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Additionally, the charge of title fee through sale deeds will now be 0.5% of the FBR value.

In cases involving family transfers, legal heirs, oral gifts, or transfers via general power of attorney, the charges have also been revised. These transactions will now incur a fee equal to one-fourth of the applicable transfer fee, effectively 0.75% of the FBR-assessed value.

According to the notification, these new rates are effective from 1st July 2025, and all concerned officials and departments have been directed to proceed under the updated fee structure.

This increase in the CDA transfer fee is expected to influence property dealings across Islamabad, impacting both buyers and sellers planning future transactions. Stakeholders are advised to carefully review these updated charges to ensure compliance and budget accordingly.