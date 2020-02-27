Changan Karachi Motors opens third dealership in Pakistan’s commercial hub

With a wide and growing network of already operational 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) dealerships across Pakistan, China’s leading auto manufacturer Changan Automobile Limited has now demonstrated its commitment to Pakistan with the opening of its third 3S dealership in Karachi, Pakistan’s business and commercial hub. The new showroom for Changan Karachi Motors inaugurated on 15th February and is located extremely accessible on the Super Highway Road. The opening was opened by the Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and was attended by esteemed guests, past and future customers, and members of the media. Changan Automobile is a Chinese state-owned enterprise and it is the number one Chinese automotive brand, consecutively for the last 10 years with annual sales of above 3 million units.

Changan Automobile has a total of 13 vehicle and engine factories, distributed across China, Brazil, Russia, Nigeria, and Malaysia. Changan invests 10% of its revenue in Research & Development, which is the largest in China’s automotive industry. With a strong backbone with R&D, coupled with the largest testing facility in Asia and eight design centers throughout the globe, Changan boasts a wide range of light commercial, sports utility, and multipurpose vehicles, along with passenger cars through joint ventures with other large manufacturers like Ford, Suzuki, PSA, Bosch, Mazda, Schaeffler, and Aisin.

Changan is one of China’s leaders in building intelligent vehicles, supported by intelligent driving, networking, and interaction. Moreover, the auto manufacturer has been working closely with telecom giant Huawei, one of the world’s leading providers of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, recently unveiling a joint innovation center. Changan has also won a Guinness World Records title for the largest parade of autonomous cars at the Dianjiang testing ground, Chongqing, China, where a fleet of 55 new Changan CS55 autonomous cars successfully set the new record.

In Pakistan, Changan Automobiles Limited enjoys an exclusive joint venture with Master Motors Limited as its exclusive partner for vehicle production in Pakistan and the global export hub for Changan RHD vehicles. Master Motors and Changan hold greenfield status as of the Pakistan auto policy 2016/2021. The initial project was set up in a record time of 13 months, with an initial investment of US$100 million, the largest investment by China in Pakistan’s automotive sector to date. Master Motors Ltd works in collaboration with Changan International Corporation with a yearly production of 30,000 vehicles per year. The modern facility is designed to achieve phase-wise automation, with the last phase resulting in full automation by 2025.

Initially, Changan Master Motors introduced three varieties of automobiles, including the Karvaan, a 7-seater luxury van, M9, a 1000cc pickup with 9ft deck size, and M8, a 1000cc compact pickup with 8ft deck size. These auto products have introduced features and specs that these segments have never experienced before, including quality build, design and features in their respective segments. In the near future, the company plans to launch a full range of passenger vehicles, including SUVs and sedans packed with the latest automotive technology and innovations. The newest 3S dealership will offer existing and future customers the chance to experience one of the best automakers in China and sample what’s on offer. Changan Master’s future plans include 60 percent localisation in the next five years, working closely with existing and new vendor partners, uplifting them through technical collaborations with the leading automotive technology partners from China. As a consequence, the company expects further growth and expansion, subsequently creating job opportunities and uplifting the economy.

Danial Malik, CEO Master Motors, commented on the occasion of the showroom opening, “We are extremely excited to be launching Changan Master Motors’ third 3S dealership in Karachi. This demonstrates Changan’s continued commitment to the country’s automobile industry, and serves the growing demand for Changan vehicles in Pakistan.”

He added, “The new showroom will not only allow us to service many more existing and future customers, it will help showcase new and upcoming introductions to the market.”

