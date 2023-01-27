ChatGPT Has Can Actually Start to Replace Many Jobs

Anxiety among the tech workers has started to rise as the ChatGPT has started to show its real potential after the initial fun and games. Chinmay Hegde, a computer science and electrical engineering associate professor at New York University.

“Certain jobs in sectors such as journalism, higher education, graphic and software design — these are at risk of being supplemented by AI,” said Hegde, who calls ChatGPT in its current state “very, very good, but not perfect.”

Some Amazon employees are already using AI tools as software “coding assistants” to help improve internal lines of code. “I think it would be great to have this functionality out of the box right now, I think! So any guidance would be great,” an Amazon employee wrote on a Slack channel.

Another employee said he shared Amazon’s interview questions for an open programming position on ChatGPT. According to the employee’s Slack post, the AI ​​model provided the correct solutions to several of the technical problems. Overall, Amazon employees participating in Slack channel chats were excited about the potential of ChatGPT and wondered if Amazon was developing a competing product.

A lawyer for a company warning employees not to use ChatGPT says Amazon is accelerating the development of “similar technology” citing voice assistant Alexa and code recommendation service CodeWhisperer as examples.

An AWS employee wrote that the Enterprise Support team recently formed a small internal working group to “understand the impact of advanced chat AI on our business.” Research shows that ChatGPT is “very good” at answering AWS support questions, including resolving Aurora database issues, among others. At the same time, it is also excellent in creating training materials for the AWS Certified Cloud Architect exam, addressing the client’s company goals.

According to Bender of the University of Washington, the Growing use of ChatGPT at work raises serious questions about how OpenAI plans to use materials shared with AI tools. OpenAI’s terms of service require users to agree that it can use all input and output generated by users and ChatGPT. It also said that OpenAI removed all personally identifiable information (PII) from the data it used.

But Bender says it’s hard to see how OpenAI could identify and delete all personal information, given ChatGPT’s rapidly growing scale, which surpassed 1 million users within a week of its launch. What’s more, a company’s intellectual property may not be part of the definition of PII.

For Amazon employees, data privacy appears to be the least of their concerns. Using chatbots at work has increased productivity by a factor of 10, they say, and many are hoping to join an internal team developing a similar service. “If there are plans to build a similar service now, I would very much like to be a part of it and contribute a little bit if needed,” one of the employees wrote on Slack.

The company is also using OpenAI’s models to create summaries of conversations between a bot and a customer before handing off a ticket to a human agent, Murchison says. Its bots can also do some things that humans can’t, like automatically processing a refund when humans have to go through multiple levels of approvals to do so. “Our bots have permission to automate a refund for you,” he says. “We can tap into a business system and process a complicated workflow, and we can pull data from somewhere that’s hard for a human to find.”

Ada faces competitive threats from big tech companies, which have their versions of sophisticated AI (Google researchers, for instance, have made similar breakthroughs). Microsoft also has an exclusive licensing deal with OpenAI and is planning to incorporate the technology into its Bing search engine, according to a report from The Information. These companies have an advantage when it comes to the amount of data they have, according to AI angel investor Geoff Renaud. “The more volume of data, the faster the AI grows. If you start running it through like an Amazon who’s got more volume of data than anybody else, they become a clear winner,” Renaud says.

Google Search, on the other hand, offers a short answer based on news reports and journals.

It also fetches several results so that users can do their research. However, the results are ranked based on SEO optimization and as a result, users may struggle to find the right answer or source. Interestingly, a report last year claimed that Google’s management had deemed ChatGPT “code red”. CEO Sundar Pichai has even asked several groups inside the company to build another platform capable of creating art and images, similar to Open AI and ChatGPT’s sister platform Dalle-E.

Google may consider improving its existing chatbot Language Model for Dialogue Applications or LaMDA. On the other hand, Microsoft is investing heavily in OpenAI. The software giant recently announced that ChatGPT will integrate into its in-house platforms to improve the user experience.

Read More: