China Factory Unrest can Affect Shipments of Around 20 Million iPhone 14 Pro’s

Experts believe that a supply shortage might just cause iPhone 14 demand to decrease since the economy is weakening

Newly released iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments are expected to be delayed due to a recent unrest at Apple’s China factory. Reports suggest that the shipments could miss the market expectations by about 20 million units thus causing massive shortage in the markets.

Experts indicate that while these delayed shipments might create a demand spike for a while but will go on to decrease as the economy tightens.

The factory unrest in China started because of COVID 19 restrictions. Later these started turning into protests against the strict COVID work environment and low wages. Soon the world’s biggest iPhone factory operated by FOXCONN in Zhengzhou had to temporarily close down.

Market demands for the new iPhone 14 stands between 80 to 85 million however amidst COVID restrictions and protest, the factories are expected to give out only around 70 million and 75 million units.

While these iPhone 14 shortages continue to affect market demand, they are also affecting Apple shares. Just recently Apple shares dropped down by about 2% adding to the 4% that had already dropped this month.

With predictions of a decreased demand and lower sales this quarter, the share prices of Apple can suffer a hard blow however many others who are optimistic about the future think that the uncertainties will only increase demand and things will soon get normal for the tech giant.

