By Manik Aftab ⏐ 18 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Chinas New K Visa Opens Doors For Pakistani Graduates

China has announced a new visa category, the K visa, designed to attract science and technology graduates from around the world, including Pakistan. The move is being seen as a major opportunity for young Pakistani professionals seeking careers in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The policy was approved by the State Council of China, and Premier Li Qiang has signed the decree to bring it into effect from October 1, 2025.

Why This Matters for Pakistan

With thousands of Pakistani students pursuing higher education in China, particularly in engineering, information technology, and applied sciences, the new K visa offers them a direct pathway to extend their stay and contribute to global projects in science and technology.

Pakistani graduates will now have the chance to:

  • Participate in scientific research and academic exchanges in China.
  • Gain access to entrepreneurial and business opportunities.
  • Benefit from longer stays, multiple entries, and simplified visa procedures.

Unlike other Chinese visas, the K visa does not require a Pakistani applicant to present an invitation letter from a local employer or institution. It also removes restrictions based on age, education level, or work experience.

Boosting Pakistan-China Collaboration

Authorities in Beijing said the new visa policy is part of a larger national plan to enhance China’s scientific and technological talent pool through international cooperation. For Pakistan, this development could strengthen bilateral ties in education, research, and technology, while also creating fresh opportunities for the country’s youth.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Lahore Transport Fares Cut By 5 After Diesel Price Drop
Lahore Transport Fares Cut by 5% After Diesel Price Drop
Gta 6 Map Leak Stuns Fans First Look Leaves Gamers Divided
GTA 6 Map Leak Stuns Fans – First Look Leaves Gamers Divided
Esports World Cup 2025 Turns Sour For Pakistan As Tekken Stars Crash Out
Esports World Cup 2025 Turns Sour for Pakistan as Tekken Stars Crash Out
Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover
PTA Announces Free Calls for Flood-Hit Areas as Networks Recover
Monthly Instalment For Ebikes Announced Under Punjab Youth Program
Female Teachers in Sialkot to Receive Free E-Bikes
China Data Centres Shift To Local Chips As Tech War With Us Deepens
China Data Centres Shift to Local Chips as Tech War with US Deepens
Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations
NADRA Karachi Service Center Now Open to Public
T Bills Lose Appeal As Foreign Investors Pull Out
T-Bills Lose Appeal as Foreign Investors Pull Out
Sindhs Jhimpir Project Aims To Cut Industrial Power Costs
Sindh’s Jhimpir Project Aims to Cut Industrial Power Costs
Fbr Arrest Powers Tied To Consultation With Business Representatives
TikTokers Arrested for ‘Obscene Acts’ and ‘Drug Possession’
Punjab Cm Internship Program Opens For Veterinary Graduates
Punjab CM Internship Program Opens for Veterinary Graduates
Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute
Digital Media Bill 2025 Suggests Fines up to Rs100 Million for Obscene Content
Mobile Wallets Gain Momentum In Push For Cashless Economy
Mobile Wallets Gain Momentum with Over 143M Broadband Users