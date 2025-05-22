Chinese Scientists Discover Unknown Bacterium in Orbit

Chinese scientists have announced the discovery of a new species of bacteria on the Tiangong Space Station. This marks the first time an unknown microbe has been identified on the Chinese orbiting laboratory.







The new bacterial strain, officially named Niallia Tiangongensis, was found in microbial samples collected from surfaces within the Tiangong modules during the Shenzhou 15 crewed mission, which returned to Earth in June 2023.

Niallia tiangongensis is described as an aerobic, rod-shaped, and spore-forming bacterium. While it is closely related to the Earth-dwelling species *Niallia circulans*, researchers found significant genetic differences and adaptations in the space strain. These mutations appear to equip the bacteria with enhanced survival mechanisms for the harsh space environment.

This trait could be beneficial in nutrient-limited environments, allowing the bacteria to utilize diverse carbon and nitrogen sources. They come with enhanced oxidative stress response ability. The bacteria show structural and functional changes in key proteins that may enhance their ability to repair damage caused by space radiation. Increased biofilm formation provides a protective layer for the bacteria in challenging conditions.







While it is not yet clear whether Niallia tiangongensis poses any risk to the health of Tiangong’s astronauts, it is closely related to Niallia circulans, which can cause sepsis in individuals with an immune deficiency.

This ongoing research into space microbes is vital for future long-duration space missions. It helps scientists predict how microorganisms will adapt to the extraterrestrial environment and develop strategies to mitigate potential risks.