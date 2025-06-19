Chinese Ev Giant Skywell To Establish 75 Acre Ev Plant In Punjab

The Punjab Industries & Commerce Department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group to explore investment opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.







The agreement paves the way for establishing a large-scale electric vehicle assembly plant on 75 acres of land within Punjab’s Special Economic Zone.

The MoU was formally signed at the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Office. Provincial Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Skywell CEO Biwan Han officiated the ceremony.

The Chinese firm aims to invest in the production of a full range of electric vehicles, including buses, cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers. It plans to cater to both local and export markets.







Government Support and Industrial Expansion

Welcoming the investment, Minister Hussain emphasized the Punjab government’s firm commitment to promoting a clean and sustainable transport system.

He stated, “We are providing all possible facilities to those who invest in e-products, batteries, charging stations, and electric vehicles.”

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is taking proactive steps to accelerate growth in the EV sector.

Hussain emphasized the province’s focus on industrial growth and job creation. He said new projects like this will create employment for the people of Punjab. He also assured local and foreign investors of full security and a supportive business environment.

Speaking at the event, Skywell’s CEO, Biwan Han, confirmed the group’s strategic intent:

“Our group will manufacture electric vehicles for export purposes along with providing to the local market.”

This collaboration could position Punjab as a regional hub for electric mobility. It aims to combine innovation, green technology, and economic growth.