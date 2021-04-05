Citizen files petition with Sindh High Court for ban on 5G over ‘health risks’

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued on Monday a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to file its reply to a petition against launch of 5G technology in Pakistan.

As reported by ARY News, a two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar took up the petition.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, a member of the bench, questioned whether the government has issued a 5G licence? To this, the petitioner answered in the negative.

Issuing a notice to the PTA, the bench observed that the court will proceed with the case after the telecommunication regulator files its response to the petition.

The citizen stated before the court that 5G technology not only poses health risks but also affects ecosystem. He argued 4G technology too poses health risks but is less dangerous than 5G.

Last month, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque had said that Pakistan eyes the launch of 5G network services in the country by December 2022. He said this while meeting a high-level delegation of the Huawei company, which was led by its Middle East Regional Head Charles Yang.

“We have set the target of December 2022 for launching the 5G services in the country,” he said.