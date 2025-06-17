By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cjcsc Confers Civil Awards On Nca Scientists And Engineers

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has conferred civil awards on leading scientists and engineers affiliated with the National Command Authority (NCA) in recognition of their exceptional contributions to national development.



The awards were presented on behalf of the President of Pakistan at a formal ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a statement.

A total of 47 officers were honored this year, including 10 Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 21 President’s Awards for Pride of Performance, and 16 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz medals—marking a significant acknowledgment of service in strategic and scientific sectors through these civil awards.

Last year, a similar ceremony saw 35 individuals receiving accolades, including seven Sitara-e-Imtiaz, 15 President’s Awards for Pride of Performance, and 13 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.



General Mirza commended the award recipients, referring to the scientists and engineers as the country’s “unsung heroes” and appreciating their tireless work in advancing Pakistan’s technological and strategic capabilities.

The civil awards continue to serve as a symbol of national gratitude, highlighting the critical role played by scientific minds in strengthening national defence and development.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), National Command Authority, Pakistan civil awards
