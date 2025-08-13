By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Electric Busses

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that residents in several districts will soon travel on modern electric buses for just Rs. 20. The buses are air-conditioned, equipped with Wi-Fi, and loaded with other modern facilities. Currently, 100 buses are being loaded at Yantai port in China and will arrive in Pakistan soon.

The electric bus service will operate in Mianwali, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Pakpattan, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The fare is set at only Rs. 20 per ride. These eco-friendly buses include automated ticketing, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and other passenger amenities. Special persons will also have easy access. The service aims to provide Punjab residents with safe, comfortable, and peaceful travel.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized her government’s commitment to fulfilling youth aspirations. She described young people as Punjab’s and Pakistan’s future and a valuable national asset.

On International Youth Day, she said every young person is a star of the nation’s destiny. Punjab’s scholarship program is helping students achieve their dreams. Advanced market-based IT trainings are equipping youth not only for employment but also for creating new jobs. Young medical graduates at Maryam Nawaz Clinics are delivering excellent patient care.

She further highlighted that internship programs in various departments are providing practical experience and enhancing young people’s skills. She assured that confidence in Punjab’s youth will never fade, and their success brings the greatest joy.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

