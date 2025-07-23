Cmf Watch 3 Pro Launches With Chatgpt And 13 Day Battery

Nothing has officially unveiled the CMF Watch 3 Pro, the follow-up to its previous Watch Pro 2, and it’s packed with upgrades. From ChatGPT integration to AI-powered calling and extended battery life, the new smartwatch offers advanced features at an accessible price point.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a sleek, precision-milled metal frame complemented by a soft-touch silicone strap. It’s new 1.43-inch AMOLED display offers a crisp 466 x 466 resolution, 650 nits brightness, and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Users can personalize their watch with over 120 customizable watch faces, including animated and interactive options. Navigation is simplified using a rotating crown on the side.

Stronger Battery and Slightly Larger Build

This model carries a 350 mAh battery, which delivers up to 13 days of regular usage or 3.5 days with Always-On Display enabled. It charges fully in about 99 minutes. Compared to its predecessor’s 305 mAh battery and 11-day lifespan, this marks a significant improvement.

The watch has a 47mm diameter, with varying dimensions based on color:

Dark Grey: 14.4mm thick, 51.9g

Light Grey: 15.2mm thick, 51.0g

Orange: 14.5mm thick, 52.4g

All variants include removable silicone straps and a fixed bezel, giving users both durability and comfort.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro supports an impressive 131 sports modes, from yoga to HIIT. It can automatically detect workouts and provides 3D animated warm-up guidance for select exercises.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the watch comes with an IP68 rating, ensuring resistance to dust and water. It also includes advanced location tracking through dual-band GPS (L1 + L5) along with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS, making it highly reliable for outdoor navigation and fitness tracking.

Smarter Features with AI at the Core

What sets the CMF Watch 3 Pro apart is its deep integration of AI, particularly through ChatGPT, which is embedded into the device. The AI can answer user questions, support the built-in running coach, and more.

The watch also features Bluetooth calling using two MEMS microphones, a speaker, and AI-powered noise cancellation for clearer conversations. Users can trigger actions using gesture controls like flipping or shaking the wrist.

Other smart functions include:

Music playback controls

Do Not Disturb toggle

Voice note transcription

A smart news reader feature called “Essential News.”

Price and Availability

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is available globally for $99, an increase from the $69 launch price of the previous model. Despite the price bump, the enhancements in display, battery life, and smart features offer compelling value, especially considering the AI integration and premium design.

At $99, the CMF Watch 3 Pro positions itself as a powerful competitor in the budget smartwatch market. With features like ChatGPT, Bluetooth AI calling, 131 sports modes, and a battery that lasts nearly two weeks, it’s a strong choice for users seeking advanced tech without a premium price tag.