CPEC Chairman tweeted about an upcoming Internship Program with monthly stipend facility

The chairman of CPEC Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced the CPEC Internship Program that is going to offer an opportunity to the youngsters in the different sectors. It is a three-month-long internship, which will recruit the youngsters in the initiative as well.

The announcement was made later last week via the official twitter account of the CPEC Chairman. The tweet read: “In the spirit of Youth empowerment to develop young leaders. We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for a 3-months brochure for the first internship of series attached; all eligible Pakistanis can apply.”

In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders,We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply.2/2 #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/xPjbIdzy7Q — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020

As mentioned before, the training program aims to provide opportunities to the young adult population of Pakistan. It would also help them develop the skillsets and experience that would prove to be beneficial for the country’s future economy state.

According to the detail, the training program will run from October of 2020 till December of this year. The application for the internship program will start on the 18th of August 2020. The internship program is going to recruit about 100 individuals. Besides that, it will also offer a monthly stipend.

The internees will be allocated to the respective industries and sectors according to their specialty and will have a chance to hone their management and leadership skills. The chairman said that the internship is an inclusive, national project, focusing on human and social development and will involve 60 percent of youth.

