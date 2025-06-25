By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Crackdown Begins Firs For Fake Number Plates In Lahore

The Lahore City Traffic Police is set to begin a strict enforcement campaign targeting vehicles displaying fake, fancy, or altered number plates.



The initiative, led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Athar Waheed, will start with a three-day public awareness campaign, after which legal action, including FIRs, will follow.

“The purpose of this initial campaign is to spread awareness among citizens and give them an opportunity to comply with regulations before legal action is taken,” stated CTO Waheed.

Crackdown Begins Friday

Starting Friday, vehicle owners using non-standard or tampered license plates will no longer receive warnings. They will face first information reports (FIRs) and other legal consequences.

During the awareness phase, offenders will be informed and cautioned, but not fined, giving them a final chance to switch to officially approved number plates.



The enforcement isn’t just for drivers; manufacturers of fake plates are also under scrutiny. Police will begin tracking down businesses involved in the production of unauthorized license plates.

CTO Waheed said tampering with number plates to avoid e-challans is a serious offense. It will be treated as a criminal act.

Traffic police urge all vehicle owners to use officially approved plates. This will help avoid penalties and support safer roads in Lahore.

