By AbdulWasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Crypto Hits With 222m Wipeout As Bitcoin Stalls Below 107k

The crypto market just got jolted awake by a massive wipeout. Over 89,000 traders got liquidated, and a staggering $222 million vanished in just 24 hours. One unfortunate trader on Binance saw a jaw-dropping $12.2 million disappear in a single BTC trade.

Crypto Wipeout: Bitcoin Hits the Snooze Button

Even with more than $40 billion in daily trading volume, Bitcoin is practically snoozing under $107K, barely moving by less than 1%. It still holds a hefty 64.6% market dominance, but that doesn’t offer much comfort when the king refuses to budge.

You can see BTC to PKR trends for the whole of June as follows:

Bitcoin Trend June 2025

As for Ethereum and XRP? They’re just as uninspired. ETH is barely hanging on above $2,400, while XRP is stuck around $2.17, seemingly waiting for a miracle. The whole market looks like it could use a strong cup of coffee.

The Market Mood

Despite a 32% increase in trading volume, the $3.29 trillion market cap hardly shifted. The Fear & Greed Index is awkwardly perched at 52, essentially having an emotional identity crisis.

It’s neither bullish nor bearish; it’s just shrugging. Some coins like Arbitrum (+13%) attempted to step up, but with laggards like Maple Finance (-7.5%) dragging their feet, it’s clear the market vibe is more chaotic than confident.

What Now? More Wipeout Incoming

Bitcoin may be holding onto its crown, but with this level of whiplash in just 24 hours, brace yourself for more fireworks or fire sales. If the whales sneeze, retail traders are bound to catch a cold.

This market is moody, confused, and dangerously bored. And when crypto gets bored, it tends to break things.

AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Raises Alarms For Foreign Investors

Pakistan Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Raises Alarms for Foreign Investors

Nccia Shuts Down 12 Illegal Call Centres Under Operation Grey

NCCIA Shuts Down 12 Illegal Call Centres Under ‘Operation Grey’

Sami Wahid Appointed As Coca Cola Pakistan Afghanistan General Manager

Sami Wahid Appointed as Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan General Manager

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Inflation Rate Drops Sharply in FY2025

Gwadar Port Expansion Plan Eyes New Shipping Lines Ferry Service To Gcc

Gwadar Port Expansion Targets New Shipping Routes and Gulf Ferry Services

Ai Roles Fuel Income Trends In 2025 As Freelance Earnings Soar

AI Roles Fuel Income Trends in 2025 as Freelance Earnings Soar

Cambridge Exam Resit Announced After Paper Leak

Cambridge Exam Resit Announced After Paper Leak

Karachi Parking Fees Scrapped By Kmc To Ease Citizens Burden

KMC Abolishes Parking Fees at Select Locations in Karachi

Next Tech Titans Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Join Forces On Ai And Chips

Next Tech Titans? Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Join Forces on AI and Chips

Banks Hike Atm Fee For Withdrawals From Other Banks Machines

Interbank ATM Withdrawal Fees Hiked by 50% Across Pakistan

Lahores Emission Testing Drive Expands To Include Heavy Vehicles

Lahore’s emission testing drive expands to include New vehicle Types

Trump Linked Crypto Firm Raises 220m To Mine Bitcoin

Trump-Linked Crypto Firm Raises $220M to Mine Bitcoin

Apple Is Reportedly Making New Xr Smart Glasses To Stay

Apple Is Reportedly Making New XR Smart Glasses To Stay Ahead of the Curve