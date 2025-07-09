Crypto Momentum Builds Cro Jumps Bitcoin Targets 109k

By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 24 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Crypto prices remained relatively stable in recent days, with Bitcoin fluctuating inside a narrow trading range. The asset dropped to $105,000 on July 2 but quickly rebounded above $110,600. However, it faced resistance and fell again near $108,000 before the weekend.

Since then, Bitcoin has traded sideways. Over the last 48 hours, it hovered between $107,600 and $109,300. Currently, it’s positioned near the upper end of that range. Bitcoin’s market capitalization now stands at $2.16 trillion. Meanwhile, its market dominance has dropped slightly to 62.9%.

CRO Spikes After ETF Filing News

CRO experienced a significant price jump following major ETF news in the U.S. Truth Social, backed by the Trump family, filed with the U.S. SEC to launch a Crypto Blue-Chip ETF. The ETF will include BTC, ETH, SOL, CRO, and XRP.

After the filing, CRO’s price surged from $0.082 to $0.095. It later climbed above $0.10 for the first time in a month. Although it slightly corrected back to $0.095, it’s still up over 15% in 24 hours. Other ETF-listed assets, ETH, SOL, and XRP, also posted gains between 1-2%.

Additionally, altcoins like NEAR, AAVE, XLM, HBAR, and LINK gained 5-6% in value. These assets helped fuel broader market optimism.

The overall crypto market cap has recovered as well. After recent dips, it now sits at $3.44 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

Crypto to PKR Conversion Table

Crypto USD Price PKR Price
BTC 109,221 ₨31,063,312
ETH 2,655.51 ₨755,808
XRP 2.36 ₨671
BNB 661.49 ₨188,134
SOL 153.84 ₨43,735

 

 

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

