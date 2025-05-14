Cryptocurrency Market Value Hits $3.5 Trillion Milestone

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has surged past the $3.5 trillion mark, currently standing at approximately $3.505 trillion.

This marks a 1.3% increase in the last 24 hours, highlighting a period of significant growth in the virtual asset market.

Bitcoin continues to dominate the market, accounting for a substantial 58.9% of the total market cap. Ethereum follows with a share of 9.21%, solidifying its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Alongside the market cap growth, the trading volume in the past 24 hours reached an impressive $150.25 billion, indicating heightened activity in the cryptocurrency space.

The recent rise in the market capitalization signals strong investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market. With Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the way, the industry’s ongoing expansion seems set to continue, attracting more interest and innovation.