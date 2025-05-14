Cryptocurrency Market Value Hits $3.5 Trillion Milestone

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 15 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cryptocurrency Market Value Hits 3 5 Trillion Milestone

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has surged past the $3.5 trillion mark, currently standing at approximately $3.505 trillion.

This marks a 1.3% increase in the last 24 hours, highlighting a period of significant growth in the virtual asset market.

Bitcoin continues to dominate the market, accounting for a substantial 58.9% of the total market cap. Ethereum follows with a share of 9.21%, solidifying its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Alongside the market cap growth, the trading volume in the past 24 hours reached an impressive $150.25 billion, indicating heightened activity in the cryptocurrency space.

The recent rise in the market capitalization signals strong investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market. With Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the way, the industry’s ongoing expansion seems set to continue, attracting more interest and innovation.

Bitcoin market share, Crypto market growth, Cryptocurrency market capitalization

Related Posts

Senator Blocked From Proposing Bill To Regulate Cryptocurrencies In Pakistan

Pak Crypto council landed the death blow on Diplomatic front, Indian expert claims

By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 days ago

After admitting to suffering asset losses in the recent war with Pakistan, an Indian policy expert has now acknowledged the continuing influential role of…

Millions Of Crypto Token Unlocks Coming Next Week

Millions of Crypto Token set to unlock next week (Price crash?)

By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 days ago

Several major crypto token unlocks are scheduled for next week, potentially impacting the market as projects like Aptos (APT), Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Starknet…

Get Alerts