CTLC to create job opportunity for women living in undeserved areas

Community Technology Learning Centers Program would empower females residing in the remote areas through imparting computer skill and help computer skills and help create opportunities for them to even livelihood respectably.

The center was established under the aegis of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD). With the collaboration of Microsoft Corporation and the respective distinct government for the initiation of the project. NCHD introduced the CTLC graduates in the data entry activity at NCHD, which facilitated them to acquire jobs in the data transcription industry, an NCH official, to the APP.

Revolution in digital technology has transformed the way of life. Women with access to Information and Communication Technologies could benefit from it, according to the NCH official.

There is a need to provide quality training opportunities to impart ICT skills to rural women as per the spokesperson. Information and Communication Technologies intervention offers ample evidence that rural women are keen to learn innovative digital technology skills to improve their lives significantly.

