ISLAMABAD – Cursor Pakistan Community held its inaugural meetup at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad today, 4th July.

The event brought together academia, software developers, and students enthusiastic about AI-driven coding opportunities. It was organized by Cursor’s local ambassador, Yahya Qureshi, who opened with remarks on building a vibrant developer community in Pakistan. The NIC Islamabad, operating under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, served as the venue, highlighting the government’s ongoing support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

A wide range of attendees joined the meetup, including startup founders, university representatives, and independent developers. They witnessed a live demonstration of Cursor’s core features, such as smart code completion and project-wide AI-powered refactoring. These capabilities were presented to show how development workflows could be accelerated and context-switching reduced. Hands-on breakout sessions followed, enabling participants to explore Cursor’s AI coding tools with support from local community leads.

During the session, Juan Batista from Anysphere Inc. joined virtually for a live Q&A. Batista, a core developer of Cursor, addressed questions about its architecture and recent web app launch for managing coding agents. He also shared best practices for integrating AI assistants into team workflows. His participation highlighted Cursor’s global support and dedication to knowledge-sharing across regions and time zones.

Speaking to TechJuice after the event, Ambassador Yahya Qureshi confirmed this was only the first step in Cursor’s Pakistan roadmap. Plans are in motion to organize hackathons, technical workshops, and recurring meetups in cities like Karachi and Lahore. “We aim to build a sustainable ecosystem where Pakistani developers adopt and contribute to AI-native tools,” Qureshi explained.

Cursor, created by Anysphere Inc., is an AI-native code editor based on Visual Studio Code. Since launching in January 2023, Cursor has seen rapid growth, attracting hundreds of thousands of users. Its AI agents support tasks such as smart refactoring and collaborative coding. Cursor’s entry into Pakistan aligns with the region’s growing AI adoption and aims to empower local developers with cutting-edge coding tools.

With Pakistan’s tech ecosystem poised for further growth, the Cursor Pakistan Community meetup at NIC Islamabad marked a key milestone. By encouraging hands-on learning and offering direct access to the tool’s creators, Cursor is paving the way for an AI-empowered developer culture in Pakistan, one hackathon and meetup at a time.