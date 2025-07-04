By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 27 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cursor Ai

ISLAMABAD – Cursor Pakistan Community held its inaugural meetup at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad today, 4th July.

The event brought together academia, software developers, and students enthusiastic about AI-driven coding opportunities. It was organized by Cursor’s local ambassador, Yahya Qureshi, who opened with remarks on building a vibrant developer community in Pakistan. The NIC Islamabad, operating under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, served as the venue, highlighting the government’s ongoing support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

A wide range of attendees joined the meetup, including startup founders, university representatives, and independent developers. They witnessed a live demonstration of Cursor’s core features, such as smart code completion and project-wide AI-powered refactoring. These capabilities were presented to show how development workflows could be accelerated and context-switching reduced. Hands-on breakout sessions followed, enabling participants to explore Cursor’s AI coding tools with support from local community leads.

Cursor Ai Holds Community Meetup In Pakistan Looks To Expand Community Footprint

During the session, Juan Batista from Anysphere Inc. joined virtually for a live Q&A. Batista, a core developer of Cursor, addressed questions about its architecture and recent web app launch for managing coding agents. He also shared best practices for integrating AI assistants into team workflows. His participation highlighted Cursor’s global support and dedication to knowledge-sharing across regions and time zones.

Speaking to TechJuice after the event, Ambassador Yahya Qureshi confirmed this was only the first step in Cursor’s Pakistan roadmap. Plans are in motion to organize hackathons, technical workshops, and recurring meetups in cities like Karachi and Lahore. “We aim to build a sustainable ecosystem where Pakistani developers adopt and contribute to AI-native tools,” Qureshi explained.

Cursor, created by Anysphere Inc., is an AI-native code editor based on Visual Studio Code. Since launching in January 2023, Cursor has seen rapid growth, attracting hundreds of thousands of users. Its AI agents support tasks such as smart refactoring and collaborative coding. Cursor’s entry into Pakistan aligns with the region’s growing AI adoption and aims to empower local developers with cutting-edge coding tools.

With Pakistan’s tech ecosystem poised for further growth, the Cursor Pakistan Community meetup at NIC Islamabad marked a key milestone. By encouraging hands-on learning and offering direct access to the tool’s creators, Cursor is paving the way for an AI-empowered developer culture in Pakistan, one hackathon and meetup at a time.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

9th And 10th Muharram

Will Mobile Signals Be Suspended in Islamabad on 9th and 10th Muharram?

Apple

Apple to Launch Affordable MacBook Powered by iPhone Chip

Top Ai Tools

Top AI Tools Now Being Used to Create Phishing Websites

Tech

Tech Risks and Compliance: What Should Firms Expect in 2025?

Secp

SECP Reinforces Legal Transparency by Resolving 124 Appeals in FY 2024–25

Ali Tareen Slams Pcbs Victory Lap Over Psl X Cites Plummeting Fan Engagement

Ali Tareen Slams PCB’s ‘Victory Lap’ Over PSL X, Cites Plummeting Fan Engagement

Alibaba Pakistan Partnership To Drive Exports Through Digital Payments

Alibaba Pakistan Partnership to Drive Exports Through Digital Payments

Auto Draft

Dell Collaborates With Nvidia to Come Up With the Most Potent AI Supercomputer

Rawalpindi Residents Face Major Water Charges Hike In This Area

Rawalpindi Residents Face Major Water Charges Hike in THIS Area

Call Of Duty Leak Ignites Debate Over Fortnite Style Audio Visualizer

Call of Duty Leak Ignites Debate Over Fortnite-Style Audio Visualizer

Punjab Launches Online Bidding For Fancy Number Plates

Punjab Launches Online Bidding for Fancy Number Plates

Techjuice And It Ministry Connect Minister Shaza Assures Support To Foster Tech Landscape

TechJuice and IT Ministry Connect; Minister Shaza Assures Support to Foster Tech Landscape

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul Of Fruit And Vegetable Markets

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul of Fruit and Vegetable Markets