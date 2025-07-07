By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ptcls Acquisition Of Telenor Pakistan Faces Fresh Delay

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a crucial meeting with Etisalat Group CEO Hatem Dowidar on Monday to discuss the PTCL-Telenor merger, which has faced delays, along with Pakistan’s outstanding $800 million dues from PTCL’s privatization.

During the high-level discussion, Ishaq Dar emphasized Pakistan’s growing digital economy and highlighted the government’s efforts to create a more business-friendly climate. He encouraged Etisalat to expand its footprint in Pakistan’s telecom and ICT sectors, pointing to the strategic importance of the PTCL-Telenor merger in enhancing market competitiveness and connectivity.

Hatem Dowidar appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s continued support and reaffirmed Etisalat Group’s long-term commitment to the Pakistani market. He expressed strong interest in contributing to Pakistan’s digital growth, despite the existing challenges tied to the PTCL-Telenor merger and pending financial matters.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister for IT, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the National Coordinator SIFC, and Secretaries from IT, Commerce, and Privatization, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all aiming to ensure steady progress on critical telecom projects.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

