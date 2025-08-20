By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Data Protection Act Pakistan IT

The National Cyber Emergency Services Response Team (PKCERT) has issued new data protection guidelines for organizations handling citizens’ personal information, amid rising cyber threats.

The advisory, applicable to companies managing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), directs firms to classify data by sensitivity, adopt advanced encryption, enforce multi-factor authentication, and retain data only for legally required durations.

Sectors affected include banks, telecoms, internet providers, logistics firms, government bodies, healthcare, and educational institutions. PKCERT urged immediate system reviews, continuous monitoring, and staff training to prevent breaches.

The proposed PKCERT measures to tackle data breaches.
The proposed PKCERT measures to tackle data breaches.

The body warned that poor data protection could result in identity theft, fraud, privacy breaches, and national security risks, with cybercriminal gangs, state-backed groups, and malicious insiders among likely threat actors.

The common technical & methodical flaws to be rectified.
The common technical & methodical flaws to be rectified.

PKCERT also advised citizens to use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and share CNIC or personal documents only when necessary. According to PKCERT, inadequate data protection can lead to “identity theft, fraud, mass privacy breaches, operational disruption, erosion of public trust, national security risks and legal and regulatory consequences.”

For individuals, it is advised to limit the sharing of CNICs and documents, use strong passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and avoid oversharing online.

Earlier this year, PKCERT revealed that credentials of over 180 million Pakistani internet users had been stolen in a global breach, while a 2024 JIT found that 2.7 million Nadra records were compromised between 2019 and 2023.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Spotify
Spotify Adds Option to Build Your Own Playlist Transitions
Google Pixel 10 Series
Google Pixel 10 Series US Prices Leak, Covering All Storage Variants
Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts
Google Pays $30M in YouTube Child Privacy Scandal
New Aeolus L8 Ev Covers Karachi Islamabad Without Refill
New Aeolus L8 EV Covers Karachi–Islamabad Without Refill
Zong
Audit Report Exposes Zong’s Spectrum Misuse Worth Rs53.5 Billion
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15 While Profit Slips
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15% While Profit Slips
Mits Boltz 2 Ai Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery With 1000x Speed
MIT’s Boltz-2 AI Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery with 1,000× Speed
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps
Pakistan’s NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Forex, Binary Apps
Bitcoin Tumbles To 113k As Crypto Market Slumps
Bitcoin Tumbles to $113K as Crypto Market Slumps
Traffic Challans
Traffic Challans in Punjab to Be Received Directly on WhatsApp
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting In Search Campaigns Adopts Ai
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting in Search Campaigns, Adopts AI
EV Manufacturing
Chinese Firm to Build EV Manufacturing Facility in Punjab
Has Bise Lahore Decided To End Hard Copy Mark Sheets For Exams
Has BISE Lahore Decided to End Hard Copy Result Mark Sheets?