After a year-long delay, Ignite has launched the third phase of Pakistan’s biggest digital skills training program, DigiSkills 3.0. This phase will run for 3.5 years and aims to offer 3 million free training opportunities nationwide. The first batch begins on August 1, offering courses in freelancing, SEO, WordPress, digital marketing, and graphic design.

Additionally, 10 new in-demand courses have been introduced, including Artificial Intelligence, Mobile App Development, and UI/UX Design. Existing courses have been updated to match the evolving needs of the global freelance and digital job markets. DigiSkills was initially launched in 2018 by the Ministry of IT & Telecom through Ignite, with Virtual University as its partner.

During its first two phases, DigiSkills trained over 4.5 million individuals across Pakistan. However, the delay in launching the third phase triggered criticism from officials and the public alike.

300,000 Seats Available for Batch 01

Batch 01 enrollment is now open, with 300,000 seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. The management has clarified that no extra seats will be added, urging applicants to act without delay.

In May 2025, the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT expressed frustration over the one-year delay in launch. Chairman Syed Amin Ul Haque called it a missed opportunity, especially as global demand for AI skills increases. Ignite cited the non-appointment of a new CEO and delayed board meetings as key reasons behind the delay.

Only last month, the board approved DigiSkills 3.0 and other pending IT projects after finally convening. Officials added that the delay allowed time to revamp the curriculum and align the program with modern trends. DigiSkills 3.0 is now prepared to empower Pakistani youth with essential digital skills for a competitive online marketplace.