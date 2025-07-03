The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in launching Pakistan’s digital banking pilot project. Initially scheduled for rollout in June, the project will now begin by the end of July, with the first accounts expected to be opened by August 15, 2025, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The initiative aims to integrate formal banking channels with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and will utilize geotagged branches and simplified account-opening procedures. Biometric verification will be the primary authentication method, while debit cards will be provided where fingerprints are unreadable.

The pilot will first launch in seven districts and Muzzafargarh, followed by a six-month evaluation before national rollout. The SBP has assured that backend systems are complete, and API integration is in its final testing phase.

To further improve access, plans include expanding ATM networks, introducing digital wallets, and staggered cash disbursements to ease congestion at campsites. Two-factor authentication is also being explored to enhance security. The committee emphasized minimal human intervention in aid disbursement, promoting dignity and efficiency in the system.