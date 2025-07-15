By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Discord Unleashes Orbs Now Earn Rewards For Watching Ads

Discord has officially released Orbs, a virtual rewards system that invites users to interact with ads to earn digital goodies. After seven weeks in beta with millions of Orbs earned and spent by testers, the feature is now live for all users. Quests earn Orbs, which can then be redeemed in Discord’s Shop for items like three-day Nitro credits, Orb-themed badges, avatar flair, and more.

From Beta Buzz to Public Launch: Orbs Go Live

During the beta phase, Discord’s new reward system proved popular, driving a 16× surge in first-time purchases in the Discord Shop. Notably, 79% of testers had never made a purchase before. Now fully released, Orbs promise to shift engagement by rewarding ad interaction, not just text or voice chat, with tangible perks.

Level Up Your Nitro Game Without Spending a Dime

New rewards now allow non-Nitro users to test out premium features. You learn that these rewards become truly valuable when users can earn Nitro, according to Discord VP Petter Sellis. Orbs don’t replace subscription fees per se, but they do give users a taste of the premium experience, which may encourage them to pay for it.

Orbs: A Win for Brands, Too

Advertisers get a fresh channel with Orbs, launching “Quest” campaigns without crafting their own reward systems. With this rollout, Discord can scale its ad model ahead of a rumored IPO. Which will help them showcase user engagement metrics tied to monetizable activity.

  • User engagement boost: Millions of new earn-and-spend interactions validate user interest.
  • Monetization strategy: Discord turns ads into a rewards funnel, enhancing shop activity.
  • Value proposition: Free access to Nitro trials through rewards could convert more paying customers.
  • IPO appeal: Demonstrates Discord’s ability to balance ad revenue with user satisfaction.

 

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

