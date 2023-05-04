Discord Will Soon Make You Change Your Username

Discord in a recent announcement, said that everyone on its platform will be asked to change their username in the “coming weeks”

VoIP and instant messaging social platform ‘Discord’ has announced that it will ask all its users to change their usernames in the “coming weeks”. Allowing people to create separate servers based around interests and communities, the platform has around 150 million active monthly users spread all over the world.

Up until now Discord usernames are designed in such a way that users get to decide their own username which is then preceded by a hashtag and four numbers set in a unique combination.

This new username system that Discord plans to bring will remove the hashtag and numbers from Discord usernames and will allow users to create a unique username that will be followed by an ‘@’ symbol behind it.

Almost all mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram follow this username system, therefore once Discord adopts this system, it will be inline with those other platforms.

“After hearing from many users about the challenges associated with connecting with friends on our platform, we’ve made changes to our username system to make Discord more accessible and user-friendly for both new and existing users.” said a Discord representative while talking about the decision to change usernames.

“We value user feedback and are committed to improving the overall Discord experience,” they added.

So when will you get to change your Discord username? Well, according to the rules set up by Discord, the order in which people get to decide a username for their account is dependent on the age of their accounts, so if you have an account that dates back several years, you might be amongst the lucky few.

New Discord usernames are allowed to have underscores and full stops but should not include any capital letters.

