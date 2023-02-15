Dubai Launches Food Delivery Robots Named Talabots

The delivery robots will initially be tested in a neighborhood named Cedre Villas that’s located in the Dubai Silicon Oasis

Dubai residents will soon see robots running up and down the streets and delivering fresh food to their doors.

Talabat, a food delivery service and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has partnered up with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

According to details, the delivery robots named ‘Talabots’ are currently being tested and will initially deliver food in a neighborhood named Cedre Villas that’s located in the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The company has initially planned to launch 3 delivery robots that will travel around and deliver food within the gated community. Being a gated community makes the Cedre Villas a perfect place to start testing the Talabot.

The Talabots will only deliver within a 3 kilometer radius Cedre Shopping Centre and will take a total of 15 minutes to deliver orders.

Launch of these new little delivery robots will further advance Dubai’s technological advancements, but also result in job losses.

Apart from getting delivery robots, Dubai is also expected to get flying taxis by 2026, the station designs for which was approved at the World Government Summit 2023.

