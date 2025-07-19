By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Duckduckgo Lets Users Hide Ai Generated Images In Search

DuckDuckGo has introduced a new feature that allows users to filter out AI-generated images from their search results. The privacy-focused browser announced the change in response to growing user concerns over the increasing presence of synthetic media during image searches.

The feature is easy to access: users simply need to perform an image search on DuckDuckGo, then navigate to a newly added drop-down menu labeled “AI images.” From there, they can choose to either “show” or “hide” AI-generated content. Alternatively, users can enable the filter permanently through the browser’s search settings by toggling the “Hide AI-Generated Images” option.

Tackling the Spread of Low-Quality AI Media

This update comes amid rising frustration about what some have dubbed “AI slop”, a wave of low-quality, often misleading content created by generative AI tools that clutters the web.

“The filter relies on manually curated open-source blocklists, including the ‘nuclear’ list, provided by uBlockOrigin and uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist,” DuckDuckGo said in a post on X.

“While it won’t catch 100% of AI-generated results, it will greatly reduce the number of AI-generated images you see.”

A Subtle Nod to Google’s Controversy

While DuckDuckGo didn’t name specific competitors, the platform’s example of an image search for a baby peacock may allude to last year’s backlash against Google, which showed mostly AI-generated peacock images instead of real ones, prompting public criticism over content accuracy.

DuckDuckGo confirmed that this is just the beginning. While no specific details were shared, the company stated that it plans to introduce more filtering options in the future, further giving users control over the content they encounter.

As synthetic media becomes harder to distinguish from reality, DuckDuckGo’s latest update marks an important step toward restoring trust in search and giving users more choice in the kind of content they consume.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Islamabad Introduces Owner Based Vehicle Registration System

Islamabad introduces owner-based vehicle registration system

Apple

Apple Sues Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser for Leaking iOS 26 Details

Paf Makes History With Dual Wins At Worlds Premier Military Air Show

PAF makes history with dual wins at World’s Premier Military Air Show

Singapore

Singapore Under Major Cyberattack, Says Minister

Pakistan

Pakistan Extends Airspace Restrictions on Indian Airlines

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to Debut Soon in New Color Variant

Meta Rejects Eus Ai Code Citing Legal Uncertainty Overreach

Meta rejects EU’s AI Code, citing legal uncertainty & overreach

Vivo T4r 5g

Vivo T4R 5G Surfaces Online with More Details

Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises

Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21%, Local Manufacturing Rises

Mistral Ai Adds Voice Projects And Image Editing To Le Chat

Mistral AI Adds Voice, Projects, and Image Editing to Le Chat

Oracle Launches Mcp Server To Power Ai Driven Enterprise Data Access

Oracle Launches MCP Server to Power AI-Driven Enterprise Data Access

Us Teens Turn To Ai Friends But At What Cost

US Teens Turn to AI Friends, But at What Cost?

Pta

PTA Issues Emergency Advisory Amid Flood Crisis