Duckduckgo Lets Users Hide Ai Generated Images In Search

DuckDuckGo has introduced a new feature that allows users to filter out AI-generated images from their search results. The privacy-focused browser announced the change in response to growing user concerns over the increasing presence of synthetic media during image searches.

The feature is easy to access: users simply need to perform an image search on DuckDuckGo, then navigate to a newly added drop-down menu labeled “AI images.” From there, they can choose to either “show” or “hide” AI-generated content. Alternatively, users can enable the filter permanently through the browser’s search settings by toggling the “Hide AI-Generated Images” option.

Tackling the Spread of Low-Quality AI Media

This update comes amid rising frustration about what some have dubbed “AI slop”, a wave of low-quality, often misleading content created by generative AI tools that clutters the web.

“The filter relies on manually curated open-source blocklists, including the ‘nuclear’ list, provided by uBlockOrigin and uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist,” DuckDuckGo said in a post on X.

“While it won’t catch 100% of AI-generated results, it will greatly reduce the number of AI-generated images you see.”

New setting: hide AI-generated images in DuckDuckGo Our philosophy about AI features is “private, useful, and optional.” Our goal is to help you find what you’re looking for. You should decide for yourself how much AI you want in your life – or if you want any at all. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pTolmsEQlQ — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) July 14, 2025

A Subtle Nod to Google’s Controversy

While DuckDuckGo didn’t name specific competitors, the platform’s example of an image search for a baby peacock may allude to last year’s backlash against Google, which showed mostly AI-generated peacock images instead of real ones, prompting public criticism over content accuracy.

DuckDuckGo confirmed that this is just the beginning. While no specific details were shared, the company stated that it plans to introduce more filtering options in the future, further giving users control over the content they encounter.

As synthetic media becomes harder to distinguish from reality, DuckDuckGo’s latest update marks an important step toward restoring trust in search and giving users more choice in the kind of content they consume.