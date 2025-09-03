By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 20 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ducky Bhai Faces Seizure Of 600000 Dirhams And Rs150 Million In Gambling Probe

Authorities have seized large sums connected to prominent YouTuber Saad ur-Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, as part of an ongoing probe into illegal online gambling promotions, officials said on Wednesday. Investigators recovered 600,000 Dirhams held in Dubai accounts, Rs150 million in local bank accounts and Rs325,000 in digital wallets. The funds have been transferred to the government treasury pending further legal action.

Journalist Javed Chaudhry, who first disclosed the figures, said investigators also recovered chat logs and payment records from mobile devices that link the accused to unregistered gambling apps. Chaudhry said, “Evidence from WhatsApp and payment histories shows direct promotion and coordination through social media channels.”

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority confirmed that the case targets persons who promoted and monetised illegal gaming platforms. An NCCIA spokesman said investigators found promotional material on Ducky Bhai’s YouTube channel and that the evidence includes transaction trails and communication with operators of the apps. The spokesman added that the agency has frozen the seized funds and will present a detailed evidentiary record to the court.

Ducky Bhai remains in custody as prosecutors widen the probe. Investigators have identified additional persons of interest, including Iqra Kanwal and Mudassir Hussain, who are under scrutiny for their alleged roles in the network. Officials said the inquiry aims to map financial flows and to determine whether a larger organised scheme operated across borders.

Legal sources said the case will involve asset tracing, mutual legal assistance for the Dubai holdings and forensic analysis of digital wallets. Ducky Bhai faces charges related to promoting illegal gambling and causing financial losses to users.

Officials stated they will pursue prosecution and recovery of illicit assets in accordance with anti-money laundering and cybercrime laws as the investigation continues.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

