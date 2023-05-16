Duolingo and Crunchyroll Partner Up to Teach Japanese Through Anime

This partnership between Duolingo and Crunchyroll will allow people to learn Japanese through their favorite anime shows such as “Naruto” and “Dragon Ball Z”

A partnership between Dualingo and Crunchyroll – the Netflix of Anime – is something none of us saw coming. However, it is here and is all set to help you learn Japanese in a more fun and interactive way.

The companies announced this partnership and focused on providing impressive language lessons for users to learn Japanese words, quotes and sentences not only easily but with the inclusion of iconic phrases from fan-favorite anime shows such as “Naruto” and “Dragon Ball Z ” too! How cool, right?

According to a source from Duolingo, Japanese is the third most requested language that many people want to learn after Spanish or French within the country. With the hype many blockbuster anime and video games have gotten in the past year, this interest has grown tenfold.

While the love for Japanese video games, cartoons and anime has increased, the trajectory is only believed to rise higher. According to an analysis conducted by the Precedence Research, it is expected to take a climb from $22.6 billion in 2020 to $48.3 billion by 2030. This is fairly believable though because the love for anime and Japanese video games doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Coming back to the topic at hand, George Audi, Senior Director of Business Development at Duolingo said that 26% of people on their application also watch their favorite anime shows as a motivation for learning anime better.

The director further stated that it was the main reason why the company moved towards partnering with the leader in anime entertainment and advancing their anime course, because what better way to make language learning fun than watching the top-rated and fun shows in it.

Moreover, this is a great deal for Crunchyroll as well. How so? Well, the company believes that with this partnership the remaining percent of people who did not incline towards watching anime during their language-learning course will be more intrigued to start doing the same. This is turn will make them switch to Crunchyroll for many other popular anime shows, increasing the application’s watchtime and already high popularity.

The partnership will offer Premium Crunchyroll subscribers a free two-month trial of Duolingo which typically costs around $12.99. For those who use the Crunchyroll’s free service will still be eligible to use a month-long free trial of Super Duolingo.

On the other hand, all those learning Japanese through the Duolingo service will benefit from the one free month of Crunchyroll Mega Fan premium access which will provide them an ad-free watch to the world’s most extensive anime content including 44’000 episodes and 18’000 hours of series and films that are worth your time.

