During Eid, Hackers Doubled Down On Phishing Mails In Pakistan

During the Eid holidays in Pakistan, cyber criminals remained active throughout. According to the National Information Technology Board (NITB) that hackers tried to steal the data of Pakistani users through fake emails during the Eid holidays

According to NITB, hackers remained active during the Eid holidays by sending fake emails, documents, and links to users. They tried to steal the data of Pakistani users to get all the necessary details.

The new approaches hackers have used in which they send exciting and attractive offers that fascinate users to open the links. Later, the links ask for usernames and passwords; if the user does this, their system is hacked.

Other than sending emails with attractive offers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, fake emails related to the Eid holidays have also been reported. Moreover, users were instructed to open the links to get information about the Eid holidays.

Users receive an email titled “Eid Holiday Cabinet Division Press.docx”. The malicious document was impersonated from “Cabinet Division”. After receiving the emails, NITB and Cabinet Division proactively informed all their employees about the fake email. Employees were requested to refrain from opening emails and avoid such emails.

According to NITB officials, hackers tried to steal data using different techniques during the Eid holidays.

Hackers send phishing emails or messages with links to entice users. Users were advised to exercise caution in these situations and avoid clicking on any unidentified links.

If government officials need assistance or information about the Eid holidays or other official orders, they are requested to contact the official sources directly.

