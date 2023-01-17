EasyPaisa Launches Visa Debit Card For Its Users

Following the increasingly competitive market of digital wallets and Debits cards, including JazzCash Sadapay, and NayaPay, EasyPaisa has also decided to launch its Visa Debit Card which is linked directly to the customer’s Easypaisa account and enables the user to make payments at any of the 90,000+ cards accepting POS merchants in the country or withdraw funds from any of the 16,000 ATMs nationwide.

The visa card can be used in 16,000+ locations. QR and Online cards are the two features of the VISA product. Hang in there because the VISA online card is coming soon

This new Visa Debit Card is also a contactless card using NFC technology which enables the customer to make payments by simply tapping the card on the merchant POS. This Easypaisa Visa Debit Card is highly secure and provides a robust level of security when used at a chip-reading terminal. The technology in the chip makes it difficult for the card to be copied or counterfeited.

his new Visa Debit Card is also a contactless card using NFC technology which enables the customer to make payments by simply tapping the card on the merchant POS. The Easypaisa Visa Debit Card is highly secure and provides a robust level of security when used at a chip-reading terminal. The technology in the chip makes it difficult for the card to be copied or counterfeited.

If you are an Easypaisa customer, you can instantly order the new Visa Debit Card from within the Easypaisa app or USSD channel by dialing *786#.

With more than 14 million customers using the Easypaisa platform in the last 30 days across Android and iOS, it is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.

Read More: