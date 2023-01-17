News, Technology

EasyPaisa Launches Visa Debit Card For Its Users

Avatar Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman · 1 min read>
easypaisa

Following the increasingly competitive market of digital wallets and Debits cards, including JazzCash Sadapay, and NayaPay, EasyPaisa has also decided to launch its Visa Debit Card which is linked directly to the customer’s Easypaisa account and enables the user to make payments at any of the 90,000+ cards accepting POS merchants in the country or withdraw funds from any of the 16,000 ATMs nationwide. 

The visa card can be used in 16,000+ locations. QR and Online cards are the two features of the VISA product. Hang in there because the VISA online card is coming soon

This new Visa Debit Card is also a contactless card using NFC technology which enables the customer to make payments by simply tapping the card on the merchant POS. This Easypaisa Visa Debit Card is highly secure and provides a robust level of security when used at a chip-reading terminal. The technology in the chip makes it difficult for the card to be copied or counterfeited.

his new Visa Debit Card is also a contactless card using NFC technology which enables the customer to make payments by simply tapping the card on the merchant POS. The Easypaisa Visa Debit Card is highly secure and provides a robust level of security when used at a chip-reading terminal. The technology in the chip makes it difficult for the card to be copied or counterfeited.

If you are an Easypaisa customer, you can instantly order the new Visa Debit Card from within the Easypaisa app or USSD channel by dialing *786#.

With more than 14 million customers using the Easypaisa platform in the last 30 days across Android and iOS, it is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.

Read More:

 

Avatar
Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman
Muneeb is a full-time News/Tech writer at TechJuice.pk. He is a passionate follower of the IT progression of Pakistan and the world and wants to educate the people of Pakistan about tech affairs. His favorite part about being a tech writer is tech reviews and giving an honest and clear verdict to his readers.Contact Muneeb on his LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/muneeb-ur-rehman-b5ab45240/ Profile
stablecoin

Iran And Russia To Launch A Joint Stablecoin Backed by Gold

in Cryptocurrency, News
Jan 17, 2023  ·  

5 Easiest Online Businesses To Start In 2023

in News
Jan 17, 2023  ·  
March

Bitcoin Reach $25k By March 2023 As US Dollar Price Dies

in Cryptocurrency, News
Jan 17, 2023  ·  