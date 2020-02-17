Easypaisa – Leading the Digital Financial Revolution in Pakistan

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s first mobile banking platform, for a decade now has been empowering lives and leading the digital revolution in Pakistan. With the largest retail footprint in the country, constant innovation and an ever-growing range of ground-breaking digital solutions, Easypaisa is turning into a complete payments platform that enables people across Pakistan to truly adopt the digital way of life.

Currently serving millions of customers who are growing by the passing day, Easypaisa continues its journey towards expanding its services portfolio to serve customers better. For further convenience, the Easypaisa mobile app was launched, which has over 10 million downloads and the highest Play Store rating in the financial apps category.

This easy to use app allows users to send and receive money, purchase mobile top-ups and bundles, pay utility bills, buy bus and movie tickets, avail discounts at various fashion, food and fuel outlets, and make swift payments via QR code.

In 2019 Easypaisa, to digitize the ecosystem of the country initiated several projects aimed at transforming the way digital financial services were traditionally offered to the users. By collaborating with numerous organizations such as CDC, Samsung, Zong, Careem, Uber, and Airlift among others, Easypaisa aims to develop a cashless society for a digitally inclusive Pakistan.

Easypaisa achieved yet another milestone through its industry-first digital loan disbursement by giving out 1 million loans to individuals and small businesses that lack financial resources for everyday activities. Easypaisa has also been a long-term partner of different poverty alleviation programs empowering customers to receive their monthly payments through the application.

Moreover, Easypaisa launched Pakistan’s first blockchain-backed remittance service in partnership with Valyou Malaysia. This initiative allows users to transfer money between the two countries in a seamless manner.

Easypaisa also initiated the first of its kind Enable Pay and Credit initiative, which allows a seamless and digitized payment value chain between retailers and distributors while providing the former with access to credit services too. Enable Pay and Credit is currently being used by companies like Pepsi, Unilever, Pakistan Tobacco Company, Nestle and M&P.

On the culmination of a successful year, Mohammad Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank said; “The digital financial sector of Pakistan requires a rapid transformation in various segments of the payments value chain which Easypaisa provides. Having already served 30 million customers, we will keep playing our part in improving the financial inclusion ratio of the country”.

Easypaisa continues to expand its value proposition with an emphasis on social needs and remains at the forefront of empowering people through innovative, technologically driven, and low-cost financial services.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk