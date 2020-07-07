Easypaisa now free for Zong 4G users

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading provider of digital financial services is expanding accessibility by offering free app usage for Zong 4G customers. Customers can make airtime purchases, money transfers, bill payments and a wide variety of other services through the Easypaisa App on a Zong 4G internet connection without consuming any data volume (MBs). This zero data usage is aimed at providing customers with enhanced convenience as well as the ability to perform necessary financial transactions without any restrictions.

Easypaisa is Pakistan’s most widely used mobile payments solution which offers a diverse range of services which continue to expand every day. Digital financial transactions are shaping the way customers perform daily exchange of money for various purposes and Pakistan’s predominantly cash-based economy is also shifting towards digital financial services like Easypaisa for more feasible monetary dealings. Zong 4G, Pakistan’s No.1 data & communication network provides one of the highest quality data services and accessing Easypaisa through Zong 4G’s data network will provide greater convenience and improved accessibility to users.

The ability to access and use Easypaisa for free through Zong 4G internet will not only pave the way for more people to use the app but also allow them to perform transactions when they are out of data MBs. Mobile loads and call or data bundles can be purchased directly through the Easypaisa App and now it can be done without depleting current data resources.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa said; “A key element for enabling adoption of digital financial services is to provide innovative and convenient solutions for customers through collaboration and technology. Our partnership with Zong 4G, one of the leading data service providers in the country, is another step towards creating a digital ecosystem that benefits Pakistan. Easypaisa is continuously partnering with other leading players in various tech-driven segments as well as others to open new avenues for its customers”.

Commenting on the partnership Zong 4G’s official Spokesperson said, “As a leading telecom operator, Zong 4G has always stepped forward to introduce innovative products and services for its customers across the country. Our partnership with Easypaisa is reflective of our commitment of bringing ease and convenience to the lives of our customers. As a result of this collaboration, our customers will be able to access and use Easypaisa free of cost through Zong 4G’s internet.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has given digital payments a sudden boost with people opting for digital channels to conduct their financial transactions keeping in view the social distancing requirements. Easypaisa enables its customers to maintain accounts, make essential transfers, shop online and avail discounts as well as cashbacks along with a host of other features directly through its App.

