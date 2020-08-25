ECP introduced an online complaint management software

Senate Standing Committee on parliamentary affairs was briefed that the Pakistan Election Commission would soon inaugurate an online complaint management system. The team has already developed software for it, and it is in testing mode.

An ECP official while highlighting the subject said: “People can lodge compliant form homes without any hassle and can also track the status of their grievance.” For announcing the management system, a meeting was chaired on Monday by the Standing Committee under the chairmanship of Sassi Palejo at Parliament Lodges.

The senate officials briefed the meeting attendees that complainants could lodge issues through scanned copies of documents, they could file a complaint in any language. Sassi Palejo, the committee chairperson, remarked that the system could be simple, efficient, yet transparent so that the citizens could benefit from it and misuse would be prevented at all cost.

“Citizens face issues of connectivity in many parts of the country. To solve the issue and prevent misuse of technology, steps should be taken and citizens should be made aware of the usage of the system through publicity.”

While responding to the issue, the committee officials apprised that ECP has established 163 sites from which 12 places face connectivity issues where a dish system has been provided. The committee was also briefed that under the online system, a registered complaint will reach the ECP chairman and regional officer right after it is lodged and the issue will be resolved in two to three days span.

