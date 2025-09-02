In a high-stakes session revealing the scale of Pakistan’s cybercrime crisis, the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has called for a sweeping crackdown on illegal call centers and software houses.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) delivered a sobering briefing detailing how these criminal operations are responsible for a massive wave of electronic fraud and social engineering scams, causing significant financial damage and eroding public trust.

The NCCIA disclosed that since launching its “Operation Grey” in January 2025, enforcement actions have led to substantial results:

Raids: Authorities have conducted 63 raids on illegal call centers and software houses across six major cities, including high-profile busts in Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Karachi.

Arrests: The operation has resulted in the arrest of 450 individuals, including 195 Pakistani nationals and 255 foreign nationals, highlighting the transnational nature of these criminal networks.

Financial Impact: The total value of uncovered scams amounts to a staggering Rs 720 million, with authorities managing to recover Rs 40 million.

Sophisticated Tactics: Criminals have employed advanced methods, including WhatsApp phishing, impersonation of family members and officials, and luring victims into fake investment schemes, often using cryptocurrency wallets for money laundering.

Legal Action: More than 54 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against the perpetrators under the country's cybercrime laws.

The NCCIA’s report highlighted the alarming rise of cyber-enabled fraud, which now accounts for a staggering 60% of all crime complaints. This includes a surge in cases involving WhatsApp hacking, social engineering, and impersonation, preying on people’s trust and limited digital literacy. Broader online fraud cases, leveraging emotional manipulation and exploiting regulatory loopholes, have reportedly cost victims over Rs 3 billion nationwide.

Responding to the briefing, the Senate committee expressed grave concern over the unregulated expansion of criminal enterprises disguised as tech businesses. In a decisive move, the committee mandated a series of measures to combat the threat:

Mandatory Licensing: The committee approved a new framework making it mandatory for all call centers and software houses to obtain a license, jointly overseen by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the NCCIA, and a security agency. This is a direct response to the surge in digital fraud and aims to bring the entire industry under a proper legal framework.

Operation Grey Expansion: The NCCIA was directed to expand Operation Grey nationwide, with a focus on dismantling illegal operations in provincial hubs and across international borders.

Legislative Reform: The committee emphasized the need for legislative reform to strengthen Pakistan's cybercrime safeguards and provide a more robust framework for prosecution and prevention, including stricter measures to address money laundering via cryptocurrency.

NCCIA also presented some statistics regarding the actions they undertook to manage illegal call centers:

Karachi: 19 actions (the highest number)

Islamabad: 17 actions

Lahore: 11 actions

Rawalpindi: 8 actions

Faisalabad: 7 actions

Multan: Only 1 action (the lowest)

These scam call centers were operated by 248 Pakistani individuals, while another 259 foreign individuals were also found to be guilty (out of a total of 507 accused). Islamabad and Faisalabad have the highest number of both Pakistani and foreign accused, according to the data presented. Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan show lower involvement, with Karachi and Rawalpindi having more Pakistanis than foreigners. Multan has very few accused overall.

Pakistan’s fight against cybercrime is a multifaceted challenge. While digital lending platforms are driving financial inclusion, the lack of widespread digital and financial literacy leaves vulnerable consumers susceptible to scams.

The ongoing battle against illegal apps, which continue to reappear on various platforms, requires sustained effort and robust collaboration between government agencies like the SECP, PTA, and FIA. The delayed implementation of comprehensive data protection legislation also leaves a significant gap in protecting sensitive financial information.