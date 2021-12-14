Elon Musk aims to launch Starlink’s Satellite Broadband Internet in Pakistan

In recent news, a delegation of the US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters in Islamabad where the Director of the Middle East & Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition, Ben Macwilliam met the Chairman of PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), and Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board.

Both sides had discussed the concept of providing Starlink’s respective broadband services in Pakistan and Starlink’s future plans for connecting Pakistan to their global network.

On the other hand, the chairman of PTA had assured Starlink’s focal people that PTA would properly support their mission in Pakistan by introducing a proper regulatory framework for Starlink’s operations in the country.