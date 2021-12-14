News, Telecom

Elon Musk aims to launch Starlink’s Satellite Broadband Internet in Pakistan

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 25 sec read>

In recent news, a delegation of the US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters in Islamabad where the Director of the Middle East & Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition, Ben Macwilliam met the Chairman of PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), and Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board.

Both sides had discussed the concept of providing Starlink’s respective broadband services in Pakistan and Starlink’s future plans for connecting Pakistan to their global network.

On the other hand, the chairman of PTA had assured Starlink’s focal people that PTA would properly support their mission in Pakistan by introducing a proper regulatory framework for Starlink’s operations in the country.

Elon Musk pakistan telecommunication authority starlink
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

IBM and Samsung’s new transistors could give phones battery life of one week

in News
Dec 14, 2021  ·  

Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year for 2021

in News
Dec 14, 2021  ·  

Zonergy successfully achieved 5 billion Sales target by the end of year 2021

in News, Technology
Dec 14, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year for 2021