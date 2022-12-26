Elon Musk, Bill Gates,Jeff Bezos Are All Investing In Biotech Startups:Why?

Tech giants Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates are investing in Brian implant startups. As per the investors, the tech giants are always intrigued by things that can change the game. In the past few years, brain-computer interface research has made enormous progress.

Undoubtedly, the world is changing rapidly with the emergence of technology. Indeed, connecting computers to the brain is moving from fantasy to reality.

However, the wealthiest and most influential people in the world are investing in this technology. According to them, technology could one day upend health care and everyday life as we know it.

The wealthiest people like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates recently invested money through their venture capital funds in the Brooklyn, New York Startup Synchron. Recently, Synchron tested its brain stent on seven people.

Moreover, with his headline, Elon Musk has become the public face of the new technology Brain-Computer Interface. The headline grabs the claims about the potential of his startup Neuralink. According to the experts, his company’s neural techniques are ordinary, at best.

In addition, last year, billionaire Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, invested in Utah’s Blackrock Neurotech, an older BCI startup that has said it hopes to apply for Food and Drug Administration approval soon.

Moreover, BCIs have been famous and constantly developing for the last 50 years. On the other hand, the technology was for lab studies and one-off experiments. BCIs have transformed into existing assistive technologies over the past few years as they leave the clinic and enter people’s minds, homes, and daily lives.

On the other hand, BCIs were created by Synchron, a tiny stent fitted with mind-reading electrodes into a vital blood vessel. It is sent up to the area of the brain that controls our voluntary movements. Hence, the electrodes on the stent allow it to read our thoughts.

Synchron’s chief commercial officer told the news that its device could commercially launch in a few years only if all the clinical research processes went well.

Christopher Moore, a neuroscientist and associate director of Brown University’s Carney Institute of Brain Science, said, ‘ Every day, there’s some incredible, new, compelling insight. It’s just a treat to be a part of this field.

The device is specifically for patients with severe medical conditions like total paralysis or imagining ways to treat diseases like Parkinson’s. However, the possibilities for connecting brains to computers extend far beyond healthcare.

The new technology and long-term potential have caught the attention of tech billionaires like Bezos, Musk, and Bill Gates.

Alas, Robert Nelson, a biotech investor at Arch Venture Partners who invested in Neuralink and Synchron, said in an interview that ‘Elon, Bezos, and Gates are always intrigued by things that could change the game.’

