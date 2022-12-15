Elon Musk Takes Legal Action Against Twitter Account that Tracks His Private Jet

Musk in his legal case has claimed that the private jet account has put his son at risk

If you are a Twitter user chances are you already know about the Elon Musk jet tracking Twitter account named @ElonJet. The account just got suspended on Wednesday.

Soon after the suspension, Musk went in and filed a case against the 20 year old account owner ‘Jack Sweeney’. Sweeney used publicly available airline information and makes a social media announcement each time Elon Musk’s plane takes off or lands at someplace.

Musk made an angry tweet against Sweeney and said that “last night, car carrying [his son] lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving and climbed onto the hood.”

He also mentioned that a case has been filed against Sweeney and others.

Following the incident, Elon has now made it a rule that any account carrying “people’s real-time locations will be suspended” since it can pose serious safety threats.

Alongside the Elonjet account, Sweeney has also lost access to his personal account named @JxckSweeney.

Sweeney who is a college student doesn’t only track Elon Musk but a dozen of other people as well, this includes Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg

