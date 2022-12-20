Elon Musk Speaks Out:After 10 Million Users Voted For Him To Resign

Elon Musk, chief of Tesla, says only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to participate in future policy-related polls on the platform.

Finally, Elon Musk tweeted after 10 million users bottled for him in stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive. He claims that only paid Twitter blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls.

On Sunday, Elon Musk raised a question on Twitter, whether he should continue or step down as the head of the company, promising to abide by the results of his poll. On Monday, when the poll closed, 57.5% of users said he should step down.

Moreover, Musk frequently used the platform and waited to tweet after the poll. His silence was finally cut when he said, “Interesting,” in response to several suggestions that fake accounts skewed the poll results.

In addition, I replied to one user’s suggestion that ‘Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls.’ Musk replied, “Good point. Twitter will make the change”.

Besides, Twitter blue is now a paid-for subscription that enables anyone to purchase a blue tick verified badge for their account.

On the other thanks, no one can force Musk out of the privately held company. He owns a majority of it, but over the past few days, a series of baffling decisions happened. Including some of his closest backers to break ties with him.

Moreover, a decision to ban an account that tracked the location of his private jet was by a mass suspension of critical journalists. As a result, some users left for other social networks, primarily its decentralized competitor Mastodon.

On Sunday, Musk reacted by banning all links to other social networks, including Mastodon, Instagram, and Facebook.

However, the ban was rescinded by the end of the day after twitter’s poll. Musk is saying, ” Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies, it won’t happen again”.

Musk has a history of using Twitter to make important decisions. In 2021, he sold 10th of his Tesla stock following one poll. Not only this, but he also restored Donald Trump’s account and reinstated several suspended accounts. After the Trump poll, Vox Populi and Vox Dei.

However, it has been noticed in many instances that he has already made up his mind before posting. For example, he has already announced the sale of his Tesla stock before he even put it to a vote.

Alas, the idea of stepping down as a chief executive was already decided long before the Twitter poll was published. On 16 November, he finally decided to reduce his time at Twitter and “find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”

Read more: