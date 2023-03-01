Elon Musk is Hiring a Team to Develop ChatGPT Rival

According to different sources, Elon Musk has contacted many AI researchers in recent weeks and discussed about forming a new AI research lab

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly contacted a number of different AI researchers with aims to create a team that works towards developing a ChatGPT rival. Musk is said to be planning on building a new research lab that rivals ChatGPT creator Open AI.

‘Igor Babuschkin’, an AI researcher that recently left Alphabet’s DeepMind, was also contacted by Musk to join the team.

Musk, who was a co-founder and donor at OpenAI, no longer owns a stake in the company, however the billionaire seems quite interested in Artificial Intelligence Chatbots. A reason behind this urgency can be ChatGPT’s rising popularity and usage amongst people all over the world.

ChatGPT, if you don’t already know, is an extraordinary chatbot that can write poetry, essays, engage in conversations and even deliver flawless code, all within seconds.

Having co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015, Elon left the board back in 2018, but called ChatGPT “scary good” in a recent statement.

Igor Babuschkin, the Alphabet AI researcher, who was contacted by Musk, said that the two have discussed the idea of putting together a team of AI researchers to go on and build a ChatGPT rival. Babuschkin, however, added that the plan is not concrete yet and that there has been no official singing between the two.

Read more:

Canada Bans TikTok on Government Owned Devices