Elon Musk On The Move Launches Xchat To Rival Whatsapp

Elon Musk has soft-launched XChat, a new messaging network integrated into his X ecosystem (previously Twitter), with the goal of competing directly with popular messaging services such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.







XChat is currently in beta testing and is exclusively available to a limited number of paid X subscribers. Analysts expect a more extensive deployment in the near future. Naturally, Android, iOS, and web platforms will be supported by the application.

A Privacy-First Approach

Built using the Rust programming language, XChat is designed around security and privacy. It features:

End-to-end encryption for all messages and calls

Disappearing messages for time-sensitive conversations

File sharing of documents, images, and more

No phone number required , only a username

A 4-digit passcode to lock chats

Musk has referred to the platform as using “Bitcoin-style encryption,” promising top-tier data protection.







XChat Part of Musk’s Super App Vision

XChat is a central piece of Musk’s plan to transform X into a “super app,” similar to China’s WeChat. His long-term roadmap includes integrating messaging, payments, commerce, streaming, and even dating services within the X ecosystem.

The move also helps X diversify its feature set beyond social media, strengthening user engagement within a single platform.

How XChat Compares to Rivals

App Encryption Phone Number Required Key Features XChat End-to-end (Rust, custom) ❌ Encrypted calls, files, vanishing messages WhatsApp End-to-end (default) ✅ Voice/video calls, file sharing Telegram Optional (Secret Chats) ✅ Cloud sync, bots, large groups WeChat Limited (in transit only) ✅ Integrated payments, social features

XChat’s no-phone-number model appeals to privacy-conscious users looking to avoid linking personal data to their messaging activity.

What’s Next for XChat?

While user reviews are still limited due to its beta status, industry analysts note that the replacement of Twitter DMs could become a serious contender. However, it is conditional if Musk delivers on his promises of security, seamless integration, and innovative features or goes off to another entrepreneurial misadventure.

If adoption increases, XChat might evolve into a formidable alternative to existing platforms, especially in regions with rising concerns about digital privacy and surveillance.