Elon Musk Says His Grok Imagine Can Turn Back Time On Old Photos

Elon Musk has done it again, this time not with rockets or Teslas, but with a heart melting AI trick. The entrepreneur recently shared a short video on X featuring an animated version of himself as a young boy enjoying ice cream. The clip, titled “Grok turns an old picture of me from 50 years ago into a video,” was created using Grok Imagine, part of Musk’s xAI suite.

The nostalgic moment struck a chord with Musk’s massive audience. His “baby Musk” clip has become one of the most talked about posts of the week. Fans hailed it as “adorable” and “unexpectedly humanizing,” marveling at how much the youngster resembles today’s icon. Some even joked that the AI might have been foretelling his future fame.

Grok turns an old picture of me from 50 years ago into a video https://t.co/yYie9U6Kgs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2025

Grok Imagine brings static images to life, breathing motion, expression, and emotion into once still scenes. Musk’s use of the tool illustrates its power to mesh personal nostalgia with advanced AI capabilities.

In an era dominated by high stakes tech news, Musk’s playful and tender share was a refreshing contrast. It humanized a figure often framed as vision driven and distant, reminding millions that creativity and emotion still matter in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms.

While Grok Imagine dazzles with lifelike animations, it hasn’t always been flawless. Users have previously reported strange glitches ranging from distorted facial features to surreal, dreamlike backgrounds that had little to do with the original image. In some cases, the tool even misinterpreted prompts, generating content that felt more eerie than endearing. These quirks, however, have also contributed to Grok’s viral appeal, with many online sharing the “AI fails” as entertaining proof of just how unpredictable the technology can still be.