Elon Musk’s net worth is higher than Pakistan’s GDP

Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest human beings and the brains behind Tesla and SpaceX, has amassed a net worth of nearly $292 billion and will slowly reach the $300 billion milestone. The interesting fact here is that musk officially has more money than the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan which is $280 billion.

In comparison, the GDP of Pakistan houses nearly 220 million people in accordance with the 2020-2021 report whereas Elon Musk just added $36 billion more to his fortune. This comparison was initially brought around by a US-based journalist named Edward Lewis last Wednesday.

In addition, Musk’s net worth is now even higher than the market capitalization of Toyota which is valued at around $283 billion at present. Moreover, Tesla has now become the first automaker to join the elite club of trillion-dollar companies where the companies share a prominent position in this list alongside Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Google, and more.

According to the New York Times, Tesla is very different from other car companies due to its astounding performance. Although the company has a high yield along with the yield there is a high risk too as Tesla’s nearly $10 billion long-term investment debt was raised to BB+ which is one level below the investment grade.

Despite these ups and downs, Musk has made a significant yet shocking impact with his ever-increasing net worth.