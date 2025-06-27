Engineers Build Universal Translator For Quantum Computers

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a chip-scale “universal translator” for quantum computers that converts delicate microwave signals into optical photons and back with minimal loss and noise. The breakthrough technology could provide a critical missing link needed to connect quantum devices over long distances and ultimately enable a secure quantum internet.







Retaining Quantum Entanglement

The translator performs in both directions and preserves quantum entanglement, a key requirement for next-generation communication networks. Built on a silicon wafer using purposely engineered magnetic defects, the device converts up to 95 percent of a microwave signal into an optical photon at extremely low power, consuming only millionths of a watt. Researchers confirmed that it avoids the noise and instability that traditionally disrupt quantum signals in transit.

Universal Translator & Scalable Quantum Networking

UBC engineers believe this advance removes one of the last barriers to scalable quantum communication. According to study author Mohammad Khalifa, the device ensures that quantum “messages” can travel long distances without losing their core properties. The translator integrates easily into existing fiber optic networks and can potentially be mass-produced using the same silicon chip fabrication methods employed in today’s computing industry.

Hinting at Future Quantum Internet

Published in npj Quantum Information, the paper outlines a practical design that combines superconducting components with engineered silicon flaws. The result is a translator that is both efficient and compact. Although still theoretical, the design marks a fundamental step forward in connecting quantum processors that may one day operate in entirely different locations across the globe.







What Comes Next for the Universal Translator

While yet to have a physical model, experts say it lays a strong foundation for future lab prototypes and real-world demonstrations. Once tested, this silicon-based translator could open the door to ultra-secure communications, long-range quantum networking, and powerful scientific computations far beyond what is currently possible.