EPay Punjab collected Rs.5 Billion via 1 million transactions

The first-ever payment aggregating system of Pakistan known as ePay Punjab has collected over Rs.5 billion in the form of tax revenue from multiple resources. Over 1 million transactions occurred across Punjab since its launch in October last year. The app was developed for citizen facilitation and ease of business.

The achievement milestone was discussed in a progress review meeting conducted by the chairman of Punjab Information and Technology Board as Azfar Manzoor. Many other senior officials of the board along with Director General IT operations Faisal Yousuf attended the meeting.

According to the information so far, 15 different taxes resources in six departments have been digitized, allowing the locals to pay their taxes from a smartphone, ensuring convenience, transparency, along with social distancing.

Recently the platform rolled out the feature of online payment of traffic Challan. Citizens of Punjab are now able to pay their taxes by 4 different methods of payment such as mobile banking, internet banking, over-the-counter banking transaction, and ATM.

Via the app, the user can generate a 17 digit unique PSID code which is usable in payment of the necessary taxes through internet banking or ATM etc.

As time is passing by more taxes resources are being added, and more channels of payment such as debit card, credit card, and mobile wallet are adding up.

EPay aims to transform all government payments in the province of Punjab, leading to convenience, transparency, and enhanced service delivery to the locals. The app was developed by the collaboration of Punjab finance department and the Punjab Information Technology Board.

